LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the successful completion of the consent solicitation by Windstream Services, LLC and Windstream Escrow Finance Corp. (collectively, the “Windstream Co-Issuers”), each a subsidiary of Windstream Holdings II, LLC (“Windstream”), to amend the indenture (the “Windstream Indenture”) governing the Windstream Co-Issuers’ 7.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “Windstream Notes”).

“We are pleased that Windstream has successfully completed its consent solicitation and we value the continued support from both Uniti and Windstream investors and creditors. This consent allows for Windstream’s debt to be portable into a single silo capital structure with Uniti’s debt under Windstream’s indenture after the closing of the pending merger, which would result in a more simplified capital structure, while also removing perceived overhangs relating to the current master lease agreements,” commented Paul Bullington, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer.

As of 5:00 pm New York City time on September 18, 2024, the expiration time for the consent solicitation, valid consents from holders of the requisite principal amount of the outstanding Windstream Notes were received and not revoked.

The Indenture Amendments (i) modify covenants to expressly permit the consolidation of the credit groups of Windstream and Uniti into a single debt capital structure with a common parent entity (such consolidation, the “Post-Closing Reorganization”) following the closing of the merger (the “Merger”) contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 3, 2024, between Windstream and Uniti, (ii) on and from the date of the Post-Closing Reorganization, modify covenants to expressly permit the outstanding indebtedness, liens and investments of Uniti in the resulting consolidated capital structure and to align the collateral packages for the Windstream and Uniti secured indebtedness, (iii) grant authorizations to agents and trustees to implement the Indenture Amendments, and (iv) on and from the date of the Merger, allow Windstream to have the option to apply push-down accounting for the effects of the Merger to Windstream’s financial statements. Please refer to Uniti’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 11, 2024 for additional information concerning the Indenture Amendments.

The Indenture Amendments were sought to allow the consolidation of Windstream’s indebtedness into a single silo capital structure with Uniti’s indebtedness under a common parent following consummation of the Merger and to modify certain terms of the Windstream Notes to align them with the terms of the Uniti’s indebtedness. Under this combined structure, the master lease agreements between Uniti and Windstream would be arrangements between entities within the single silo (if they are not terminated), effectively reducing the contractual obligations of Windstream. A combined credit silo is also believed to potentially enable lower debt yields by eliminating renewal overhang relating to the master lease arrangements (if not terminated) and simplify operations for the combined company.

The Windstream Co-Issuers intend to enter a supplemental indenture to adopt the Indenture Amendments as soon as practicable, which will become effective upon its execution. The Indenture Amendments will become operative upon Windstream’s payment of the consent fee associated with the consent solicitation, which Windstream intends to pay on or shortly before the closing of the Merger.

The Implementation of the Indenture Amendments is not a condition to the closing of the Merger, which Uniti and Windstream currently expects to occur in the second half of 2025, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals.

Windstream may also seek amendments to Windstream’s existing credit agreement that are substantially similar to the Indenture Amendments. The Post-Closing Reorganization cannot be implemented under the current terms of Windstream’s credit agreement, and there can be no assurance that the Post-Closing Reorganization will occur.

The terms of Uniti’s outstanding indebtedness will not change as a result of the implementation of the Indenture Amendments.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2024, Uniti owns approximately 142,000 fiber route miles, 8.6 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

