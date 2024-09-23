SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that it will host an in-person and virtual event for investors and analysts on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY. The event will feature presentations from prominent ophthalmology key opinion leaders (KOLs) and company management.

UNITY Biotechnology Ophthalmology Day Agenda

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. ET Location: Park Terrace Hotel, New York, NY (with simultaneous webcast) Registration and Webcast Link: https://lifescievents.com/event/unitybiotechnology/

Welcome and Introductions: Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, UNITY Biotechnology

Senolytic Therapeutic Hypothesis: Mike Sapieha, Ph.D., Chief Scientist, UNITY Biotechnology

UBX1325 Clinical Development Plan – BEHOLD and ASPIRE studies in DME: Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., UCSF School of Medicine

Retina Expert Roundtable: Arshad Khanani, M.D., MA, FASRS, Sierra Eye Associates, University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine Dante Pieramici, M.D., California Retina Consultants Alicia Tozier, Chief Strategy Officer, UNITY Biotechnology

Live Q&A

The event will focus on UNITY’s ongoing Phase 2b ASPIRE study evaluating foselutoclax (UBX1325) head-to-head against aflibercept in diabetic macular edema (DME). Twenty-four-week safety and efficacy data are expected in the first quarter of 2025, and 36-week data are expected in the second quarter of 2025. Retina experts will address the evolving therapeutic landscape and the potential of UBX1325 to address unmet needs in DME.

For virtual attendees, the live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible through the “Investors & Media” section of the company’s website, www.unitybiotechnology.com, under “Events & Presentations.” Archived replays will be available for 90 days.

Featured Retina Experts

Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D. Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., is an ophthalmologist and retina specialist at UCSF Health who provides medical and laser treatments for macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases. He also performs macular hole and macular pucker surgeries (conditions that cause blurred or distorted vision), retinal detachment and complications of diabetic eye disease. Dr. Bhisitkul recruits patients to participate in UCSF clinical trials of novel therapies for macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and also for studies on long-term outcomes for treatments such as surgically implantable devices that deliver medication. He has published more than 60 papers in clinical and scientific journals.

Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., MA, FASRS Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., MA, FASRS, is a Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates and Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.