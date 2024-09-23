PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

Together with the Military Police Regimental Association (MPRA), University of Phoenix is proud to announce Johnnie Leggett., SSG, as the recipient of this full-tuition scholarship for a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree program for standard MPRA members or immediate family members of a standard MPRA member. Together with its members, MPRA works to provide a variety of services and assistance to Military Police leaders, soldiers and their families around the world.

"I am deeply honored and grateful to be chosen as this year's scholarship recipient," shares Leggett. "This scholarship not only supports my educational goals but also strengthens my commitment to serving both the community and the Military Police Regiment." With the scholarship, Leggett plans to pursue a Master of Public Administration at University of Phoenix—a goal he set during his service in the U.S. Army.

“At University of Phoenix, we remain dedicated to offering career-focused education pathways for our veteran community,” shares Eric Ryan, Marine Corps veteran and senior director of Military Operations at University of Phoenix. “We are pleased to award this scholarship to Mr. Leggett, whose service and commitment to supporting his fellow servicemembers is truly inspiring, and we look forward to supporting him as he pursues his academic goals.”

Military members and families may encounter challenges of time, commitments, and circumstance to reaching their academic and career goals. The University of Phoenix Military Police Regimental Association Scholarship is intended to recognize military service commitment and provide an opportunity to further education goals for military police members and families. In addition, the award highlights the resilience of military members and their service.

"With the unique challenges that military service often brings, to not only the service member but also to families, this scholarship is a great opportunity provided by University of Phoenix to our Military Police leaders, Soldiers and family members to continue to pursue their educational goals,” states Rick Harne, MPRA Executive Director. “Funding is a huge obstacle in the way for many and this generous donation removes that barrier. The MPRA has enjoyed a long tradition of working with University of Phoenix and this is yet another opportunity to showcase this.”

Leggett shares he is looking forward to continuing his education with the support of the scholarship. “As a future Phoenix, I am unwavering in my commitment to the Military Police Regiment,” he shares. “The skills I will acquire from the University of Phoenix's Master of Public Administration program directly apply to my role as an MP and a corrections professional. I believe the opportunity to learn from experienced faculty and connect with a network of peers and professionals will further enhance my leadership abilities and enable me to impact public safety in and out of the military positively. Thank you for believing in my potential and supporting my future endeavors.”

