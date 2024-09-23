PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

University of Phoenix proudly joins the nation in celebrating National Student Parent Month, honoring the perseverance and achievements of the nearly 4 million Americans balancing education and parenthood, many of them working adults. At University of Phoenix, where 63% of students have dependents and 71% are female, the institution is committed to empowering student parents by providing comprehensive support systems, innovative academic programs, and targeted research initiatives that address the unique challenges faced by adult learners.

In addition to creating a robust system of supports for working adult learners, University of Phoenix is dedicated to identifying the holistic needs of working mothers and informing solutions that support their path to self-sufficiency. To support solutions for working mothers, the University of Phoenix Career Institute® and Motherly —a platform for storytellers, teachers, shoppers and advocates for mothers— released the Mothers Overcome More™ or the M.O.M.™ report: a comprehensive look at the barriers American mothers face in their day-to-day lives, and the impact these barriers have on career development and advancement opportunities.

“University of Phoenix deeply understands the challenges that working parents, especially working mothers, face in their academic and career journeys,” shares Ruth Veloria, Chief Strategy and Customer Officer at University of Phoenix. “Economic barriers, like finances and access to affordable childcare, often add to the pressure, threatening to derail progression. As an institution committed to supporting professional growth through education, we are addressing these hurdles head-on and helping to ensure working moms receive the support they need to succeed.”

University of Phoenix student and new mom, Jamesha Whitlock, agrees that the support offered at the University is key for parents balancing multiple demands while pursuing an education. “The ability to enroll in a program that was one hundred percent online made it so much easier with a new baby,” she shares. “The flexibility of the class schedule was extremely beneficial to my work and personal life. I could get my classwork done during my downtime or after the kids were in bed, and all the resources I needed were right there online. The University of Phoenix has given me so much more than an education – it has taught me to be brave and always believe in myself.”

The findings of the M.O.M. report underscore that motherhood presents unique challenges for all moms’ career journeys, regardless of income. However, it finds that lower-income moms face disproportionate external barriers, including acute financial and childcare needs, which compound challenges and often derail career progression entirely.

Key Findings on the Challenges Faced by Mothers in the Workforce

The Weight of Financial Stress: Both lower-income and mid/high-income moms identify money and personal finance as their primary stressors. However, lower-income moms experience deeper financial anxiety, with 74% expressing significant stress compared to 57% of higher-income moms. Key concerns include: Insufficient Emergency Funds: 68% of lower-income moms lack adequate emergency savings, compared to 61% of mid/high-income moms. Affording Basic Necessities: 57% of lower-income moms find it challenging to afford essentials like groceries or gas, while only 37% of mid/high-income moms share this concern.

The Reality of Insufficient Income: 51% of working lower-income moms state that their current earnings do not meet their basic needs, and 16% juggle multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Career Aspirations Feel Out of Reach: 65% of lower-income moms view having a career as a luxury, with 64% feeling that pursuing one is unattainable.

Strategies for Employers and Institutions to Support Working Mothers

Champion Affordable and Accessible Childcare: Childcare is a pervasive challenge for mothers, with 58% citing difficulty finding suitable care. Lower-income moms are particularly affected, as 46% spend over 30% of their income on childcare.

Enhance Paid Time Off (PTO) Benefits: Nearly half of all mothers (46% lower-income vs. 42% mid/high-income) believe that increased PTO would significantly improve their ability to balance work and parenting responsibilities.

Value the Skills Gained Through Motherhood: A remarkable 89% of lower-income moms and 93% of mid/high-income moms recognize that their motherhood experience equips them with valuable workplace skills, yet many feel these skills are undervalued by employers.

Burnout among working mothers is a serious health concern, and the U.S. Surgeon General recently issued an Advisory on the Mental Health and Well-Being of Parents. The Advisory highlights a range of stressors parents face, such as financial strain, time demands, concerns about children’s health and safety, and parental isolation. Additionally, mental health challenges are more severe for parents dealing with issues like poverty, violence, and discrimination.

In addition to the challenges faced by working moms, University of Phoenix recognizes and celebrates the transferrable skills working parents bring to their educational and career pursuits. Multitasking, problem solving, time management, communication and adaptability are all highly valued in the workplace, and parents bring these skills with them across environments. The University offers skills-mapped programs so adult learners can leverage earned skills and highlight them to employers in real time.

For more information about the University of Phoenix Career Institute® and the complete M.O.M.™ report, visit www.phoenix.edu/career-institute.

ABOUT THE MOTHERS OVERCOME MORE ™ or the M.O.M. ™ REPORT

The Mothers Overcome More™ or the M.O.M.™ report is one of the most comprehensive studies to date on the barriers American mothers face in their day-to-day lives, and the impact these barriers have on career development and advancement opportunities. The study was conducted by the University of Phoenix Career Institute®, part of the University’s College of Doctoral Studies, in partnership with Motherly— a platform of storytellers, teachers, shoppers and advocates for mothers— in order to provide insights on lower-income mothers and to help identify solutions to support and advance them on the path to self-sufficiency.