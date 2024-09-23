PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers through its operating brands that include Rent-A-Center® and Acima®, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on October 22, 2024, to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2024.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,300 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

