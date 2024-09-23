Upland Software Earns 70+ Badges in G2’s Fall 2024 Market Reports

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in AI-enabled cloud software for digital transformation, today announced that it earned 72 badges in G2’s Fall 2024 market reports across its portfolio of solutions, up from 56 badges in the Summer 2024 reports. AI knowledge management solution, Upland RightAnswers, garnered an impressive 17 badges, while Upland BA Insight, an AI enterprise search solution, secured several new recognitions. Upland InterFAX, the company’s secure, cloud-based fax service, also earned numerous badges including Leader in the Grid Report for Online Fax.

“We continue to put our customers first in everything we do, from constantly enhancing our portfolio to delivering AI-enabled solutions that drive customer value,” said Dan Doman, Chief Product Officer at Upland Software. “We are grateful that our dedication to achieving impactful results for our customers is acknowledged through these G2 recognitions.”

A recent RightAnswers reviewer at a large company said, “RightAnswers helps to solve several enterprise problems. For example, RA helps to keep documentation compliant when using the built in or custom workflows. The application benefits our user base by providing accurate information at the right time. RA is easy to configure and navigate. This removes the dependency on the vendor for us to execute plans as needed.”

Badges earned by Upland products in the G2 Fall 2024 market reports include the following:

Adestra

High Performer – Americas Regional Grid for Email Marketing

High Performer – Grid Report for Email Marketing

BA Insight

Easiest Doing Business With – Relationship Index for Enterprise Search Software

Best Support – Relationship Index for Enterprise Search Software

High Performer – Grid Report for Enterprise Search Software

InGenius

Easiest Doing Business With – Relationship Index for Contact Center

High Performer – Grid Report for Contact Center

InterFAX

Best Est. ROI – Small-Business Results Index for Online Fax

Best Results – Results Index for Online Fax

Best Usability – Small-Business Usability Index for Online Fax

Best Usability – Usability Index for Online Fax

Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Online Fax

Leader – Grid Report for Online Fax

Leader – Mid-Market Grid Report for Online Fax

Leader – Small-Business Grid Report for Online Fax

Panviva

High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base

High Performer – Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Base

High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Customer Self-Service

High Performer – Enterprise Grid Report for Customer Self-Service

Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Management

Leader – Grid Report for Knowledge Base

Leader – Grid Report for Knowledge Management

Easiest Setup – Enterprise Implementation Index for Customer Self-Service

PSA

Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Professional Services Automation

Leader – Canada Regional Grid Report for Professional Services Automation

Qvidian