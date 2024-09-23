Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Upland Software Earns 70+ Badges in G2’s Fall 2024 Market Reports

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in AI-enabled cloud software for digital transformation, today announced that it earned 72 badges in G2’s Fall 2024 market reports across its portfolio of solutions, up from 56 badges in the Summer 2024 reports. AI knowledge management solution, Upland RightAnswers, garnered an impressive 17 badges, while Upland BA Insight, an AI enterprise search solution, secured several new recognitions. Upland InterFAX, the company’s secure, cloud-based fax service, also earned numerous badges including Leader in the Grid Report for Online Fax.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924392944/en/

Upland Software Earns 70+ Badges in G2’s Fall 2024 Market Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We continue to put our customers first in everything we do, from constantly enhancing our portfolio to delivering AI-enabled solutions that drive customer value,” said Dan Doman, Chief Product Officer at Upland Software. “We are grateful that our dedication to achieving impactful results for our customers is acknowledged through these G2 recognitions.”

A recent RightAnswers reviewer at a large company said, “RightAnswers helps to solve several enterprise problems. For example, RA helps to keep documentation compliant when using the built in or custom workflows. The application benefits our user base by providing accurate information at the right time. RA is easy to configure and navigate. This removes the dependency on the vendor for us to execute plans as needed.”

Badges earned by Upland products in the G2 Fall 2024 market reports include the following:

Adestra

  • High Performer – Americas Regional Grid for Email Marketing
  • High Performer – Grid Report for Email Marketing

BA Insight

  • Easiest Doing Business With – Relationship Index for Enterprise Search Software
  • Best Support – Relationship Index for Enterprise Search Software
  • High Performer – Grid Report for Enterprise Search Software

InGenius

  • Easiest Doing Business With – Relationship Index for Contact Center
  • High Performer – Grid Report for Contact Center

InterFAX

  • Best Est. ROI – Small-Business Results Index for Online Fax
  • Best Results – Results Index for Online Fax
  • Best Usability – Small-Business Usability Index for Online Fax
  • Best Usability – Usability Index for Online Fax
  • Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Online Fax
  • Leader – Grid Report for Online Fax
  • Leader – Mid-Market Grid Report for Online Fax
  • Leader – Small-Business Grid Report for Online Fax

Panviva

  • High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
  • High Performer – Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Base
  • High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Customer Self-Service
  • High Performer – Enterprise Grid Report for Customer Self-Service
  • Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Management
  • Leader – Grid Report for Knowledge Base
  • Leader – Grid Report for Knowledge Management
  • Easiest Setup – Enterprise Implementation Index for Customer Self-Service

PSA

  • Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Professional Services Automation
  • Leader – Canada Regional Grid Report for Professional Services Automation

Qvidian

  • Highest User Adoption – Mid-Market Implementation Index for RFP
  • Leader – Momentum Grid Report for RFP
  • Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Proposal
  • Leader – Grid Report for RFP
  • Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for RFP
  • Leader – Grid Report for Proposal
  • Leader – Momentum Grid Report for Proposal

RightAnswers

  • Users Most Likely to Recommend – Enterprise Results Index for Contact Center Knowledge Base
  • Users Most Likely to Recommend – Results Index for Knowledge Base
  • High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
  • High Performer – Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Base
  • High Performer – Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
  • High Performer – Americas Regional Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
  • High Performer – Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Management
  • Best Est. ROI – Enterprise Results Index for Knowledge Base
  • Best Support – Enterprise Relationship Index for Knowledge Base
  • Best Support – Enterprise Relationship Index for Knowledge Management
  • Easiest Doing Business With – Enterprise Relationship Index for Knowledge Base
  • Easiest Doing Business With – Enterprise Relationship Index for Knowledge Management
  • Easiest Doing Business With – Relationship Index for Knowledge Base
  • Easiest Doing Business With – Relationship Index for Knowledge Management
  • Highest User Adoption – Implementation Index for Knowledge Base
  • Leader – Grid Report for Knowledge Base
  • Leader – Grid Report for Knowledge Management

Second Street

  • Best Meets Requirements – Mid-Market Usability Index for Lead Capture
  • Easiest to Use – Mid-Market Usability Index for Lead Capture
  • Easiest Admin – Mid-Market Usability Index for Lead Capture
  • Best Support – Mid-Market Relationship Index for Lead Capture
  • High Performer – Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture
  • High Performer – Mid-Market Grid Report for Lead Capture
  • High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing
  • High Performer – Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing
  • High Performer – Small-Business Grid Report for Email Marketing
  • High Performer – Grid Report for Email Marketing
  • Leader – Grid Report for Sweepstakes
  • Leader – Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture
  • Leader – Grid Report for Lead Capture
  • Leader – Small-Business Grid Report for Lead Capture
  • Leader – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture
  • Momentum Leader – Momentum Grid Report for Sweepstakes
  • Most Implementable – Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
  • Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
  • Highest User Adoption – Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
  • Users Most Likely to Recommend – Small-Business Results Index for Lead Capture
  • Users Most Likely to Recommend – Results Index for Lead Capture
  • Users Most Likely to Recommend – Mid-Market Results Index for Lead Capture
  • Users Most Likely to Recommend – Results Index for Email Marketing

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually – including employees at all Fortune 500 companies – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

To learn more about Upland’s products, visit https://uplandsoftware.com/products/.

About Upland Software

Upland Software Inc. enables global businesses to work smarter with over 25 proven enterprise cloud software products that increase revenue, reduce costs, and deliver immediate value. Our solutions offer many integrated AI capabilities and cover digital marketing, knowledge management, contact center service, sales productivity, content lifecycle automation, and more. Upland's powerful cloud products are trusted by more than 10,000 global customers. Learn how Upland helps businesses achieve outcomes that matter at www.uplandsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924392944/en/

CONTACT: Lloyd Berry

media@uplandsoftware.com

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE INTERNET ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY SECURITY BUSINESS

SOURCE: Upland Software Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 09:05 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 09:09 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924392944/en

