Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in AI-enabled cloud software for digital transformation, today announced that it earned 72 badges in G2’s Fall 2024 market reports across its portfolio of solutions, up from 56 badges in the Summer 2024 reports. AI knowledge management solution, Upland RightAnswers, garnered an impressive 17 badges, while Upland BA Insight, an AI enterprise search solution, secured several new recognitions. Upland InterFAX, the company’s secure, cloud-based fax service, also earned numerous badges including Leader in the Grid Report for Online Fax.
Upland Software Earns 70+ Badges in G2’s Fall 2024 Market Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)
“We continue to put our customers first in everything we do, from constantly enhancing our portfolio to delivering AI-enabled solutions that drive customer value,” said Dan Doman, Chief Product Officer at Upland Software. “We are grateful that our dedication to achieving impactful results for our customers is acknowledged through these G2 recognitions.”
A recent RightAnswers reviewer at a large company said, “RightAnswers helps to solve several enterprise problems. For example, RA helps to keep documentation compliant when using the built in or custom workflows. The application benefits our user base by providing accurate information at the right time. RA is easy to configure and navigate. This removes the dependency on the vendor for us to execute plans as needed.”
Badges earned by Upland products in the G2 Fall 2024 market reports include the following:
Adestra
BA Insight
InGenius
InterFAX
Panviva
PSA
Qvidian
RightAnswers
Second Street
“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”
G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually – including employees at all Fortune 500 companies – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.
To learn more about Upland’s products, visit https://uplandsoftware.com/products/.
About Upland Software
Upland Software Inc. enables global businesses to work smarter with over 25 proven enterprise cloud software products that increase revenue, reduce costs, and deliver immediate value. Our solutions offer many integrated AI capabilities and cover digital marketing, knowledge management, contact center service, sales productivity, content lifecycle automation, and more. Upland's powerful cloud products are trusted by more than 10,000 global customers. Learn how Upland helps businesses achieve outcomes that matter at www.uplandsoftware.com.
