Upwards, a nationwide childcare network and technology company, announced today the opening of enrollment for Army Reserve families in Central and Northern California as part of the U.S. Army Reserve Childcare Pilot Program launched last year.

Effective October 1, 2024 , eligible U.S. Army Reserve families residing or drilling in Central and Northern California will have access to high-quality childcare during weekend battle assemblies, annual training, and emergency deployments. The initiative provides covered reliable childcare services for up to 12 hours a day, allowing reserve soldiers to commit to their service fully. Upwards’ licensed childcare providers are carefully vetted and undergo continuous evaluation to ensure they consistently meet and exceed U.S. Army safety standards.

California becomes the fifth state eligible for the program, joining Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri, where thousands of U.S. Army Reserve families have been supported by Upwards with covered childcare for their military duties since September 2023. Feedback from parents like the U.S. Army Reserve Specialist E4 Chrissa Marie Sutters illustrates its impact: “Before this program, when I didn’t have the childcare that I needed, I was forced to miss drill. Now, I can fulfill my duty with peace of mind, and this is a big factor in reenlisting. I was so relieved when my kids felt comfortable and happy from the moment they arrived. From my own experience and also from my peers, having childcare in the military is critical. Having childcare gives you the peace of mind to pack up and do your job as needed.”

The expansion to Central and Northern California addresses significant childcare challenges, especially for Army Reservists. Their drill schedules and emergency deployments make it difficult to secure childcare, as they often lack access to on-base facilities and civilian providers available during weekends and nonstandard hours. Upwards is leveraging its vast childcare network to expand operating hours and support military families.

Upwards provides military families with a comprehensive childcare support system. Soldiers and their families gain access to fully funded care, flexible scheduling options, and a vetted network of licensed providers near home or drill sites. Upwards’ platform ensures quick, reliable care connections for scheduled battle assemblies as well as for emergencies and last-minute needs. No paperwork, no waitlists. Dedicated care navigators assist with every step, from matching providers to coordinating schedules, while the mobile app allows real-time communication, updates, and photo/video sharing, so families have peace of mind about their children’s experience.

“At Upwards, we’ve always prioritized listening to the unique needs of military families and to mobilize our team and our technology-powered solution to step in where the need for childcare is most urgent. We believe every family deserves access to reliable childcare, no matter how demanding or unpredictable their schedules may be. We’re able to respond swiftly and ensure that soldiers can focus on their mission, knowing their families are in good hands, “ said Jessa Santangelo, VP of Business Development and Community Impact at Upwards.

Eligible Army Reserve families in California can start using the new benefits on October 1, 2024. Enrollment is open immediately starting today.

Army Reserve families can sign up on the program landing page, via email at heroes@upwards.com, or by calling 816-670-3286 to connect with a dedicated care manager.