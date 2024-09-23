NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2024 earnings prior to the market open on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on October 30, 2024 at 8:30am ET.

All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (Toll Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13748725 or by using the following link for instant telephone access to the event: Call Me. The call will also be webcast and available in listen-only mode at this link: UE Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call, or on the investors page of our website: www.uedge.com.

If you are unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be available at the webcast link above, or on the investors page of our website for one year following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available starting Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 11:30am ET through Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 11:59pm ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13748725.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 75 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

