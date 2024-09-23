U.S. Bank Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 8.00 Percent

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced it has decreased its prime lending rate to 8.00 percent from 8.50 percent, effective tomorrow, September 19, 2024, at all U.S. Bank locations.

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $680 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

