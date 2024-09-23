NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, today unveils Gary Gensler, Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will join a session at Money20/20 USA held in Las Vegas at The Venetian Resort on Oct. 27-30, 2024. His virtual fireside chat will be held on Monday, October 28 at 11:40 a.m. PST.

Gary Gensler was sworn into office to serve as Chair of the U.S. SEC on April 17, 2021. Gensler was formerly chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, leading the Obama Administration’s reform of the $400 trillion swaps market. He was also senior advisor to U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes in writing the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, and was undersecretary of the Treasury for Domestic Finance and assistant secretary of the Treasury from 1997-2001.

In addition to Gensler, the speaker lineup features top industry names including; Lynn Martin, President of the New York Stock Exchange; Gary Cohn, Vice Chairman at IBM; Daniela Amodei, President and Co-Founder of Anthropic; Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Mortgage; Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President & CEO of Fiserv, Sarah Friar, Chief Financial Officer at OpenAI and many more.

"Money20/20 highlights the crucial role of ongoing dialogue on policy and regulation in this election year. Regulatory frameworks will be key in shaping the future of financial innovation and the broader financial landscape, and we are truly honored to welcome Gary Gensler to the Money20/20 lineup,” said Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Money20/20.

The evolving agenda for Money20/20 can be found here. Media attending Money20/20 USA can register for a complimentary press pass here.

