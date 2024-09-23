CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2024--

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, LLC is pleased to announce that the Trident ® composite steel shell brake drum from Accuride is now standard on all Utility trailer models. The Trident brake drums reduce weight by 24 pounds per wheel end, totaling 96 pounds for a dual axle trailer. This makes them lighter than standard cast iron drums, enabling fleets to maximize payloads and lower costs. Utility made the Trident ® drum standard on all its flatbed models in 2020, and customers have experienced superior performance since. Five years later, Utility is providing reefer and dry van customers to take advantage of the weight savings. All 2026 model Utility reefers, dry vans and flatbeds will now come with the Trident as a base specification.

Accuride Trident Lightweight Drum now Standard on all model Utility Trailers (Photo: Business Wire)

Mark Glasgow, Chief of Sales for Utility stated, “Our continuous testing programs, both in the field and in the lab, have proven the Trident to be the highest quality drums on the market. It comes as no surprise that the Trident drum has been an overwhelming success on our flatbeds, and as an option on our reefers and dry vans. While air disc brakes are the gold standard when it comes to trailer braking, steel shell drums, and specifically the Trident drum, provide an excellent alternative without the added cost.”

“We are very excited to support all of Utility's premium braking requirements across all their models,” stated Scott Neill, Vice President of Sales - Trailer & Aftermarket for Accuride. “Utility has been an industry leader for 110 years. By including Trident drum as standard equipment on all models, they continue to demonstrate their commitment to advanced braking systems and other safety features in their trailers.”

ABOUT UTILITY TRAILER MANUFACTURING COMPANY, LLC

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is America's oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. Founded in 1914, the company designs and manufactures dry freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, and aerodynamic technologies. Utility currently operates six trailer manufacturing facilities across North America. Utility’s 3000R ® and the 3000R ® multi-temp refrigerated trailers are manufactured at the Atkins, Virginia, Clearfield, Utah and Piedras Negras, Mexico plants. The 4000D-X Composite ® series dry vans are manufactured at the Glade Spring, Virginia and Paragould, Arkansas plants. The 4000A E®, 4000S ®, and 4000A E® Drop Deck flatbeds are all manufactured at the Enterprise, Alabama facility. Utility is also the exclusive distributor of Cargobull North America TRU products and telematics. Cargobull TRUs are available options only on the 3000R. Utility has an extensive dealer network with over 130 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Visit: www.utilitytrailer.com for more information.

ABOUT ACCURIDE CORPORATION

Accuride Corporation is a leading supplier of wheel end systems to the global commercial vehicle industry and has its world headquarters in Livonia, Michigan., USA. The company’s products include steel and aluminum commercial vehicle wheels and wheel-end components and assemblies; and steel wheels for the European automotive and global agricultural, construction and industrial equipment markets. The company’s products are marketed under its brand names, which include Accuride®, Accuride Wheel End Solutions™, Gunite®, and KIC®. Accuride is a portfolio company of Crestview Partners. For more information: www.AccurideCorp.com

For more information, or to coordinate further media availability opportunities, please contact Des Dugquem at des.dugquem@utm.com.