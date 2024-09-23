Utz Launches New Crunch & Flavor Campaign

HANOVER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Utz ®, a leading U.S. salty snack brand, has launched a new advertising campaign that puts the spotlight on its signature crunch and flavors.

For over 100 years, Utz has been crafting snacks that deliver unmatched taste and texture using family-owned recipes and quality ingredients. The new “Crunch & Flavor Over Everything” campaign celebrates this legacy, introducing a Chief Crunch & Flavor Officer who embodies Utz’s goal of ensuring that every Utz snack offers the perfect blend of satisfying crunch and mouthwatering flavor.

Unmatched Flavor: Utz uses quality ingredients and treasured family recipes in its quest for the most flavorful snacks.

Crafted Crunch: Utz uses a crafted process perfected over generations to deliver the right amount of crunch in every bite.

“ We’ve introduced many new and innovative flavors and forms to our snack lineup over the last century.The ‘Crunch & Flavor Over Everything’ campaign highlights our ongoing commitment to the quality and care that make every Utz snack uniquely satisfying,” said Utz Brands, Inc., Marketing Director Amber McGrogan. “ As our creative brand partner,The Sasha Grouphelped bring this campaign to life in a fun and engaging way for both new and loyal fans. ”

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz ®, On The Border ® Chips & Dips, Zapp’s ®, and Boulder Canyon ®, among others.

After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

