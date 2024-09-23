SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

Vantage Discovery today announced the launch of its inaugural app on Salesforce Commerce Cloud at Dreamforce 2024.

This solution enables Commerce Cloud customers to seamlessly upgrade from keyword-based search to advanced semantic search, better understanding shopper intent to improve conversion rates and increase average order values (AOVs).

Vantage Discovery achieves this by bringing Pinterest-like discovery capabilities to all retailers, enhancing their online shopping experience with AI to power search, recommendations, and personalization - all managed through the Vantage dashboard.

Early adopters of Vantage Discovery, including some of the largest global retailers, have shown 10%+ increases in AOVs and conversion rates. Moreover, the platform helps them address long-standing challenges such as poor search relevance, zero-result queries, and underperforming long-tail products.

“We are thrilled to see Vantage Discovery leverage the power of Salesforce Commerce Cloud to bring AI-driven innovation to the forefront of e-commerce in a way we have not seen before. Their new app exemplifies how businesses can use our advanced technologies to ultimately drive growth,” said Nick Teodori, Director of Product Management at Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

“Drawing from our extensive experience in the search ecosystem, including leading Shopping at Pinterest, we've witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of generative AI in reshaping how retailers interpret both their products and their customers,” said Lance Riedel, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Discovery. “We’re thrilled to bring our AI-driven solutions to the Salesforce Commerce Cloud ecosystem. This integration enables retailers to unlock the power of advanced semantic search and deliver the exceptional shopping experience that Salesforce is known for."

Vantage Discovery is a generative AI-powered SaaS platform that revolutionizes search, discovery, and personalization for retailers, publishers, brands, and more. The Vantage API enables websites to transform from keyword-based to semantic search where a user's meaning, intent and context are understood. We were founded by the team that launched shopping at Pinterest and pioneered the use of AI to enrich catalogs and content with deep knowledge of the user's intent. Today, Vantage Discovery is bringing these same capabilities to all companies - large and small. View a demo here.