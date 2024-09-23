Vatica Health Earns Highest Score Among Risk Adjustment Vendors

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Vatica Health, the leader in provider-centric risk adjustment and clinical quality solutions, has earned the top score among risk adjustment vendors in the KLAS Risk Adjustment 2024 report. This is not the first time Vatica has been recognized by KLAS, having won the Best in KLAS award for Risk Adjustment in both 2023 and 2024.

KLAS’ analysis of the risk adjustment competitive landscape included approximately 20 vendors and in-depth interviews with more than 100 payers and providers. Customers rate each solution across six customer experience categories—culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value—providing an overall assessment of customer satisfaction.

Based on client feedback, Vatica received the highest overall score of 95.6 (on a 100-point scale). This reflects Vatica’s intense commitment to client success, innovation and delivering tangible results that exceed customer expectations.

“As the industry is faced with a host of challenges, including financial and regulatory headwinds, we are pleased to offer an innovative solution that helps payers and providers address them,” said Josh Stern, Vatica’s chief revenue officer. “Our team works closely with clients to constantly improve Vatica’s products and services. This recognition from KLAS validates our unique solution that produces better and more compliant outcomes for health plans, providers and patients.”

The KLAS report highlights these specific findings from client interviews: “The solution is embedded in the workflow so that physicians can use it at the point of care, and this physician-centric approach facilitates the implementation and adoption of value-based care. The vendor’s leadership and product development teams are seen as responsive and innovative, particularly around workflow integration. Additionally, the support and training teams are highly regarded, thanks to their hands-on approach and excellent customer service. Respondents also appreciate that the user interface is easy to use and effectively presents concise, actionable information.”

For details on the KLAS Risk Adjustment Report, click here. Information about Vatica’s solution can be found here.

About Vatica Health

Founded in 2011, Vatica Health is the #1 ranked risk adjustment and quality of care solution for health plans and health systems. By pairing expert clinical teams with cutting-edge technology at the point of care, Vatica increases patient engagement and wellness, improves coding accuracy and completeness, facilitates the identification and closure of gaps in care, and enhances communication and collaboration between providers and health plans. The company’s unique solution helps providers, health plans and patients achieve better outcomes, together. Vatica Health is trusted by many of the leading health plans and thousands of providers nationwide.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at KlasResearch.com.