TINLEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Vehicle Management Solutions (“VMS”), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”), announced the acquisition of All Area W&W Towing, Inc. (“W&W” or the “Company”), a leading regional provider of municipal vehicle towing and recovery services.

This strategic acquisition reaffirms VMS’ commitment to growing its service offerings and geographic reach within the vehicle management industry. The addition of W&W will allow VMS to expand its operations into the cities of Harvey, Markham, Matteson, Sauk Village and the surrounding suburbs, further solidifying its position as an industry leader in vehicle recovery, storage and management solutions.

“We are excited to welcome All Area W&W Towing into the VMS family,” said Kevin Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer of Vehicle Management Solutions. “Our company has deep roots in the Chicago market, and we are excited to expand our presence here. W&W has built a strong reputation for service excellence and enjoys a deep connection with the communities it serves. We look forward to combining their expertise with our own to provide an unparalleled customer experience.”

Early Walker, owner of All Area W&W Towing, added, “Joining forces with Vehicle Management Solutions is a natural fit for us. Our shared commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction makes this a great opportunity for both our employees and our customers. Together, we will continue to provide best-in-class wrecker and vehicle recovery services, while expanding the reach of our collective expertise.”

About Vehicle Management Solutions LLC

Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, VMS is a leading provider of end-to-end vehicle management solutions including dispatch, vehicle storage and traffic incident management. VMS’ mission is to keep streets, roads and highways moving safely and effectively. With a nationwide presence across 16 states, VMS focuses on building long-term relationships with states, municipalities, law enforcement agencies, insurance companies, logistics companies and various other clients to serve their communities. For more information, please visit www.vmsolutions.com.

About All Area W&W Towing, Inc.

All Area W&W Towing is a regional vehicle recovery company with a strong reputation for providing high-quality towing services throughout Cook County, IL. Serving the community for over 11 years, All Area W&W Towing is dedicated to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of its customers through professional, reliable, and timely services.

About Mill Point Capital LLC