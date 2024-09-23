ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

ENGAGE 2024 – Verint ® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today unveiled and demonstrated groundbreaking AI business outcomes delivered by its new Verint Agent Copilot Bots at Engage 2024, the industry's premier CX Automation conference.

Verint Agent Copilot Bots each automate a specific agent task. When these AI-powered bots are used together, they can double agent capacity and process twice as many calls. Organizations are using this extra agent capacity created by Verint Agent Copilot to achieve strategic goals, including lowering labor costs, enhancing customer and employee experience by freeing up agent time for interaction and support, and boosting revenue by better supporting agents to upsell and cross-sell products and services.

Verint Agent Copilot Bots are accessible through a single user interface and automate agent tasks including searching for customer information and the reason for their call, searching for relevant knowledge articles, real-time coaching for effective next-best action, and creating call summaries.

“Our customers using Verint Agent Copilot Bots are reporting strong AI business outcomes,” says Verint’s Chief Product Officer, Jaime Meritt. “The Verint Open Platform offers a modular approach that allows organizations to quickly deploy AI into their contact centers, to seamlessly add more bots whenever they like, and to achieve tangible AI outcomes and ROI in their existing ecosystems, at scale.”

About Verint

Verint ® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands - including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies - use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI Business Outcomes, Now™ across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work ®. Learn more at Verint.com.

