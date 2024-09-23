MELVILLE, N.Y. & SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Verint ® (NASDAQ: VRNT) and Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) today announced a deeper partnership through a new cloud-to-cloud platform integration focused on AI market leadership. The integrated Verint and Five9 platforms now deliver a powerful array of tangible business outcomes to organizations with full cloud-to-cloud connectivity.

“With this deepened partnership, we are making it easier than ever for customers to integrate the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform with Verint Cloud Solutions,” said Five9’s Jake Butterbaugh, senior vice president, International Sales and Global Partners. “We remain committed to giving our customers choice for best-fit technology solutions backed by industry-leading professional services and support staff. This native cloud-to-cloud integration, fully supported by Five9, is a testament to our strong and enduring partnership as we help companies set new standards for excellence in customer experience.”

“Building on our long-standing partnership, the new cloud-to-cloud connectivity makes it easier for our customers to achieve tangible AI business outcomes, now,” commented Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, Global Channels and Alliances.

The deepened partnership enhances the partner ecosystem of both organizations. This provides customers with seamless access to industry-leading technologies in the cloud from both Verint and Five9, helping to ensure that customers of both companies have superior control and choice in selecting and deploying CX automation solutions.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform, powered by Five9 Genius AI, provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to power AI-elevated customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our unified cloud-native offering enables hyper-personalized customer experiences and more empowered employees, making every customer interaction more connected, effortless, and personal. Trusted by 2,500+ customers and 1,400+ partners globally, Five9 brings together the power of AI, our platform, and our people to drive AI-elevated CX.

About Verint

Verint ® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands - including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies - use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI Business Outcomes, Now™ across the enterprise.

