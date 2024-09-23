ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

ENGAGE 2024 – Verint ® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced the expansion of its contact center suite of business analytics solutions for business leaders, business analysts and IT developers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925769780/en/

Verint Expands Contact Center Business Analytics Suite with Verint Genie Bot (Photo: Business Wire)

The Verint Data Hub unifies behavioral data across all customer touchpoints across the enterprise and, as such, is a “gold mine” of business insights that can power the contact center and the entire enterprise.

Contact centers use the business analyst team to deliver deep dive analysis and answers to “what” and “why.” For decades, the pace of answering those questions by business analysts has been throttled by a resource bottleneck in hiring and training analysts. Brands have too few analysts to mine these insights, derive meaning and establish root cause in a timely fashion. With the new Verint Genie Bot embedded in Verint’s market-leading Speech Analytics solution, the analyst team is now supercharged and can deliver to the business both deeper insight and shorter time to insights.

In addition to the business analyst team, contact center executives and other users need data and immediate answers relative to customer complaints, churning, and escalations. The Verint suite of business analytics includes the Verint Data Insight Bot, empowering business leaders to have a “conversation with their data” and use the Verint Bot to get immediate answers.

Verint’s suite of business analytics also provides data and AI tools to support customers’ IT initiatives. IT developers can leverage easy access to rich data sets in the Verint Behavioral Data Hub and can deliver enterprise insights using their existing data mining tools and data lakes. “As a long-standing speech analytics market leader, Verint is once again raising the bar with innovation across a suite of business analytics solutions,” says Verint’s Daniel Ziv, vice president, AI and Analytics, Go-to-Market Strategy. “The new Genie bot embedded in our Speech Analytics solution is a game changer, as it dramatically shortens the time from data to impact. Generating and accessing insights in seconds rather than days or weeks can potentially save organizations millions of dollars.”

Visit Verint Speech Analytics to learn more.

About Verint

Verint ® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands - including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies - use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI Business Outcomes, Now™ across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work ®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.