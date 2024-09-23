VERSES and Analog Announce Smart City Initiative in Abu Dhabi

Webinar Registration link: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/331/m4yk8c29

About VERSES VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius ™, is a toolkit for developers to generate intelligent software agents that enhance existing applications with the ability to reason, plan, and learn. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai, LinkedIn and X.

About Analog Analog is an AI company focused on edge computing solutions that seamlessly connect people, places and things using smart sensors and mixed reality devices. Across all sectors, Analog's approach to AI ensures that technological advancements are not just about efficiency and convenience, but about enriching human experiences and fostering a more connected and mixed world. Embodying a philosophy of deep customer empathy, Analog’s journey from concept to reality is marked by human-focused innovation, design, and solutions that resonate on a human level. Learn more at Analog.io.

On behalf of the Company Gabriel René, Founder & CEO, VERSES AI Inc. Press Inquiries: press@verses.ai

Investor Relations Inquiries U.S., Matthew Selinger, Partner, Integrous Communications, mselinger@integcom.us 415-572-8152 Canada, Leo Karabelas, President, Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca 416-543-3120

Analog Media Inquires Press Inquiries: media@analog.ai

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although VERSES believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding potential future smart city projects, and the ability of the Company to satisfy the intended goals and objectives of the current smart city project.

There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied various material assumptions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause VERSES actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: the ability of the Company to negotiate contracts for future smart city projects, the ability of the Company to achieve the intended goals and objectives of the current smart city project. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of its securities or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Additionally, forward-looking statements involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: the risk that the Company will be unsuccessful in negotiating contracts for future smart city projects; and that the Company may not be able to achieve the intended goals and objectives of the current smart city project. VERSES cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on VERSES’ forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. VERSES has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of VERSES as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. VERSES does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.