COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced a major expansion of its North American manufacturing operations with a new facility in Pelzer, South Carolina. The Vertiv Pelzer facility adds 215,000 square feet (about 20,000 square meters) of manufacturing space and is projected to create up to 300 additional skilled job opportunities at this location.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924669043/en/

CEO Giordano Albertazzi at the opening of Vertiv's new infrastructure solutions manufacturing facility in Pelzer, South Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Vertiv Pelzer facility will produce a variety of infrastructure solutions, including integrated modular solutions, modular power systems, and other integrated systems leveraging Vertiv’s portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure technologies for data centers. These prefabricated and pre-engineered solutions are fully factory pre-tested as a system, significantly reducing site labor requirements and overall data center time to market. Vertiv integrated modular solutions also provide a path for customers to confidently expand their operations in the future.

“Our global infrastructure solutions business is strong and growing, as the demand for AI accelerates and our customers see the value of an integrated approach to support faster compute deployment,” said Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi. “ Increasing manufacturing capacity is critical to meeting the needs of our customers, and the Vertiv Pelzer operations are central to that mission for our Americas and global operations.”

In addition to the new Pelzer facility, Vertiv also has a switchgear and busbar manufacturing facility in nearby Anderson, South Carolina. Vertiv has increased capacity of its infrastructure solutions, switchgear and busbar businesses through increased utilization and footprint expansion in the United States, Mexico, Slovakia, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, and Northern Ireland.

For more information about Vertiv solutions, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements