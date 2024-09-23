NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 23, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Vicor Corporation (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: VICR), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between April 26, 2023 and February 22, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

Get Help

Vicor investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-vicr-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Vicor and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2024, despite the Company’s prior statements regarding increased opportunities including a significant deal with Nvidia for its H100 product, the Company disclosed disappointing financial news including a 12.2% decrease in revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, a decrease in gross margin to $47.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $49.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 47.2% decrease in backlog from $304.4 million to $160.8 million.