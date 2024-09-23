Viking Celebrates Historic Return to China

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Viking® ( www.viking.com ) (NYSE: VIK) today is celebrating its historic return to China as the Viking Yi Dun completed her first voyage from Shanghai to Hong Kong (Shenzhen). Viking’s new itineraries include a domestic sailing of China’s coast that highlights rarely-visited destinations and ports to which only Viking has access—something that has never been offered for international visitors. The itineraries operate from September to November on the 930-guest Viking Yi Dun —formerly the Viking Sun —a sister ship featuring the same award-winning design and service as all other ocean ships in Viking’s fleet.

“With its ancient history and rich culture, China is a phenomenal destination that many curious travelers have not yet had the opportunity to experience,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “For 15 years, we introduced China to guests on our Yangtze River itineraries. Now, we are proud to offer these exclusive domestic sailings in China, and we look forward to welcoming people to this part of the world in the Viking way.”

The launch of Viking’s new China itineraries was commemorated in Shanghai, where a celebration was held with local officials. Guests were treated to cultural performances, both shoreside and on board the ship, offering an introduction to the country’s rich traditions. Given the historic nature of the inaugural voyage, the Viking Yi Dun was welcomed to port with fanfare from local partners and residents in Zhoushan, Dongtou, Pingtan, Xiamen and Shenzhen. And, at the end of the voyage, guests provided enthusiastic feedback about their time in China. Examples include:

“To be able to have admission into this country that you hear so much about and see so many treasures and interact with people, in a guided way…it’s been extraordinary in every way. I’m going to go home and want to read and learn more. I want to come again.” —Cheryl W.

“It is the support of the Viking team that has enabled us to move through this door into China and experience it. The experience has been so wonderful both on and off [the ship]. I feel really privileged, and I’m going back more curious in many ways.” —Paul S.

“What I’ve enjoyed most about this voyage is the people—not only our fellow travelers, but the people of China and the staff. I don’t think I’ve met nicer people in the entire world. I think the people of China have been so gracious and kind; it has really shown me the humanity of China.” —Marion D.

“I’ve always been fascinated with China. It’s so easy to see a lot of interesting areas and places because [Viking] makes it so easy for you. All the experiences we’ve had have been wonderful. I will definitely recommend this trip to my friends.” —Donald M.

New Asia Voyages in 2025

Viking has also recently announced the company will expand the Asia program in 2025, with new itineraries that include Japan. Sailing September through November, Viking’s 2025 Asia voyages include:

NEW Jewels of Japan & China (15 days; Beijing to Tokyo) — Embark on a 15-day voyage to discover the history, culture and cuisine of the Far East. Immerse yourself in the German heritage of Qingdao and marvel at Shanghai, a city that perfectly blends tradition and modernity. Admire the natural beauty of Jeju and Miyazaki and take in majestic views of Mt. Fuji in Shimizu. Overnight stays in vibrant Hiroshima and Osaka offer you more opportunities to explore the intriguing cities of the Far East.

NEW Classic China Discovery (20 days; Hong Kong to Beijing) — Join us for a fully escorted sojourn as you deepen your understanding of China’s culture, customs and traditions. Explore classic treasures, tracing timeworn steps along the Great Wall of China, and marvel at Xi’an’s Terra Cotta Warriors, each distinctly carved. Admire unique architecture, presenting a world of ancient times and forward-thinking modernity, and immerse yourself in local life during calls to quaint locales, with meaningful encounters along the way.

NEW Pearls of Japan & China (22 days; Tokyo to Beijing) — Set sail with Viking, delving into the vibrant history, multifaceted cultures and delectable cuisine of the Far East and beyond during a fully guided journey. Gaze upon majestic Mt. Fuji from Shimizu and enjoy overnight stays in Osaka and Hiroshima. Relax in the natural splendor of Miyazaki and Jeju and immerse yourself in the dynamic cityscape of Shanghai. Cap your memorable voyage discovering the legendary wonders of Tibet (Xizang), Xi’an and Beijing.

NEW Gems of China & Japan (22 days; Beijing to Tokyo) — Join Viking for a fully guided exploration of the rich history, diverse cultures and enticing cuisine of the Far East and beyond. See the influence of German settlers in Qingdao and take in the bustling metropolis of Shanghai. Revel in the beauty of Jeju and Miyazaki and admire Mt. Fuji looming grandly over Shimizu. An included land package reveals the iconic treasures of Xi’an, Tibet (Xizang) and Chengdu, immersing you further into the captivating Eastern world.

NEW 2025 Wonders of China (22 days; Beijing roundtrip) — Embark on a grand voyage to China on a fully guided sojourn. Be captivated by bustling Shanghai and delve into diverse landscapes, from the isles of Pingtan to modern Shenzhen, with overnight stays that allow you to fully explore. Immerse yourself in nature in the mountains of Tibet (Xizang) and view the impressive Potala Palace. Discover Beijing and visit one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the Great Wall of China.

NEW 2025 Best of China (22 days; Hong Kong to Beijing) — Immerse yourself in a fully guided cruisetour to see all the highlights China has to offer. Sail China’s scenic eastern coast and delve into the diverse cultures, cuisines and landscapes of this unique nation. View the iconic giant panda and journey into the Himalayas, where ancient traditions infuse every aspect of life in mountainous Tibet (Xizang). Admire the Terra Cotta Warriors and explore the Forbidden City and the Great Wall of China during your memorable sojourn.

The Viking Yi Dun

Dedicated specifically to exploring destinations in China, with an onboard experience that complements guests’ discoveries ashore, the Viking Yi Dun is a sister ship in Viking’s award-winning ocean fleet. Classified by Cruise Critic as “small ships,” Viking’s ocean vessels have a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons, with 465 staterooms that host 930 guests; the ships feature all veranda staterooms, Scandinavian design, light-filled public spaces and abundant al fresco dining options.