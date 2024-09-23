Viking Celebrates Historic Return to China

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--
Viking® ( www.viking.com ) (NYSE: VIK) today is celebrating its historic return to China as the Viking Yi Dun completed her first voyage from Shanghai to Hong Kong (Shenzhen). Viking’s new itineraries include a domestic sailing of China’s coast that highlights rarely-visited destinations and ports to which only Viking has access—something that has never been offered for international visitors. The itineraries operate from September to November on the 930-guest Viking Yi Dun —formerly the Viking Sun —a sister ship featuring the same award-winning design and service as all other ocean ships in Viking’s fleet.
“With its ancient history and rich culture, China is a phenomenal destination that many curious travelers have not yet had the opportunity to experience,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “For 15 years, we introduced China to guests on our Yangtze River itineraries. Now, we are proud to offer these exclusive domestic sailings in China, and we look forward to welcoming people to this part of the world in the Viking way.”
The launch of Viking’s new China itineraries was commemorated in Shanghai, where a celebration was held with local officials. Guests were treated to cultural performances, both shoreside and on board the ship, offering an introduction to the country’s rich traditions. Given the historic nature of the inaugural voyage, the Viking Yi Dun was welcomed to port with fanfare from local partners and residents in Zhoushan, Dongtou, Pingtan, Xiamen and Shenzhen. And, at the end of the voyage, guests provided enthusiastic feedback about their time in China. Examples include:
New Asia Voyages in 2025
Viking has also recently announced the company will expand the Asia program in 2025, with new itineraries that include Japan. Sailing September through November, Viking’s 2025 Asia voyages include:
The Viking Yi Dun
Dedicated specifically to exploring destinations in China, with an onboard experience that complements guests’ discoveries ashore, the Viking Yi Dun is a sister ship in Viking’s award-winning ocean fleet. Classified by Cruise Critic as “small ships,” Viking’s ocean vessels have a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons, with 465 staterooms that host 930 guests; the ships feature all veranda staterooms, Scandinavian design, light-filled public spaces and abundant al fresco dining options.
About Viking
Viking (NYSE: VIK) was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a “World’s Best” for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking’s award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.
