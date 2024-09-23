GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT) based in Guangzhou, and focused on home water solutions, today announced that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, the Head of the Company’s Capital and Strategy Department, Mr. Sam Yang and Ms. Claire Ji, the IR contact of the Company, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on September 25. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: September 25, 2024 TIME: 9:00 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/47xPcjS

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization’s “virtual trade booth.” If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

The Company has recently completed a major business reorganization on August 31, 2024, divesting underperforming segments to focus on home water solutions. By leveraging its extensive expertise in AI technology application, smart hardware and software development, Viomi aims to redefine the home water solutions industry.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is “AI for Better Water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.