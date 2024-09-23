VIQ Solutions Announces Appointment of New Director

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“ VIQ ”, “ VIQ Solutions ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announces the appointment of David Sharma to its board of directors (the “ Board ”), effective September 18, 2024 (the “ Appointment ”).

Mr. Sharma is a highly accomplished board member with extensive executive experience in the technology and telecommunications industry. He brings a wealth of knowledge in board governance, technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to VIQ Solutions, which will be instrumental in supporting the Company’s global scaling efforts and achieving its growth and profitability plans.

“I am excited to welcome David to our Board,” said Larry Taylor, Chair of the Board of Directors at VIQ Solutions. “David’s proven track record as a board member and his deep understanding of the technology & telecommunications sectors will be invaluable assets to VIQ Solutions as we continue to grow and expand our reach.”

Mr. Sharma is a Chartered Governance Institute Accredited Director and holds an Honours Bachelor of Mathematics in Information Systems from the University of Waterloo.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities legislation. Such forward- looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements (typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur). These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements with respect to the benefits of adding David Sharma to the Board and the Company’s plans to scale globally and achieve its growth and profitability plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.