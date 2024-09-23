Vision Ridge Partners Hires Pete Murphy as Head of Impact

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Vision Ridge Partners (“Vision Ridge” or the “Firm”), a global sustainable real assets investor, today announced that Pete Murphy, former Senior Director and Head of ESG & Impact on Nuveen’s Private Equity Impact Investing team, has joined the Firm as Head of Impact, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Mr. Murphy will lead comprehensive impact efforts at the Firm level and across the Vision Ridge portfolio, building upon the Firm’s existing impact management approach.

“We are excited to welcome Pete to Vision Ridge, as we seek to continue to deliver meaningful outcomes at our portfolio companies and further enhance our impact monitoring and integration processes,” said Reuben Munger, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Vision Ridge. “Pete has an ideal mix of private equity, responsible investment, and impact measurement expertise, and we believe his diverse skillset will be a value-add to our Firm and our stakeholders as we continue to advance Vision Ridge’s long-term impact roadmap and look to capitalize on the global transition to sustainability.”

“I am thrilled to join Vision Ridge, a firm that I believe is a pioneer in identifying, investing in, and transforming complex sustainable real assets,” added Mr. Murphy. “As the global shift toward a more sustainable, lower carbon economy continues to accelerate, I look forward to supporting the Firm as it seeks to drive impact across its portfolio.”

Prior to his time on the Private Equity Impact Investing team at Nuveen, Mr. Murphy was a Director of Responsible Investing at the asset manager, driving climate- and impact-related initiatives across Nuveen and TIAA. He previously worked at The Global Impact Investing Network, where he developed social and environmental performance measurement standards and helped fund managers launch new impact products. He began his career working in the mayor’s office for the city of Boston. Mr. Murphy earned a B.A. in Biology and Environmental Studies from Bowdoin College.

About Vision Ridge Partners By seeking to deliver superior investment returns, Vision Ridge mobilizes capital to address humanity’s greatest challenge: climate change. The Vision Ridge team seeks to leverage its diverse, complementary skillsets, deep industry experience, and strong network of relationships to execute investments across sustainable real assets, with a focus on energy, transportation, and agriculture. Vision Ridge manages approximately $4.5 billion on behalf of institutional investors globally, as of June 30, 2024. For more information visit: https://vision-ridge.com.

