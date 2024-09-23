Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Vista, Blackstone buying software maker Smartsheet for about $8.4 billion

Private equity firms Vista Equity Partners and Blackstone are buying software maker Smartsheet for approximately $8.4 billion in cash.

MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press
FILE - A sign for The Blackstone Group L.P. investment firm stands in front of their offices, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE - A sign for The Blackstone Group L.P. investment firm stands in front of their offices, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Private equity firms Vista Equity Partners and Blackstone are buying software maker Smartsheet for approximately $8.4 billion in cash.

Vista and Blackstone said Tuesday that they will pay $56.50 per Smartsheet Inc. share. The agreement includes a 45-day “go-shop” period during which Smartsheet and its advisers seek alternative acquisition proposals from certain third parties and possibly enter into talks with other parties that make alternative offers. Smartsheet's board will have the right to end the deal with Vista and Blackstone to accept a superior proposal. The go-shop period expires on Nov. 8.

“We look forward to partnering closely with Blackstone and Smartsheet to support its ambitious goal of making its platform accessible for every organization, team and worker relying on collaborative work to achieve successful outcomes,” Monti Saroya, co-head of Vista’s Flagship Fund and senior managing director, and John Stalder, managing director at Vista, said in a statement.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The announcement comes shortly after the Federal Reserve said that it cut its benchmark interest rate by an unusually large half-point. The central bank’s action lowered its key rate to roughly 4.8%, down from a two-decade high of 5.3%. A rate cut gives more favorable conditions for businesses looking at making acquisitions.

The deal, which was approved by Smartsheet's board, is expected to close in the company's fiscal fourth quarter. It still needs approval from Smartsheet's shareholders.

Once the transaction closes, Smartsheet will become privately held. The Bellevue, Washington company will continue to run under the Smartsheet name and brand.

Shares surged more than 6% in morning trading.

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy