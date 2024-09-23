IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Vizient, Inc. announced top performers in clinical quality, supplier diversity and environmental sustainability excellence. The awards recognize the achievements of participating hospitals and health systems in patient care quality and supply chain excellence and were announced at Vizient Connections Summit Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.

“Top performers set a precedent in leadership and culture for other health systems and hospitals to follow," said Byron Jobe, Vizient president and CEO. "We celebrate each of these organizations for their efforts to deliver cost-effective, high-quality patient care in their communities."

The Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award recognizes participating healthcare organizations in four cohorts through the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which measures performance on the quality of patient care in six domains: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient centeredness and equity. The study factors in measures from the Vizient Clinical Data Base and includes performance data from the HCAHPS survey and the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network.

Top performers in the comprehensive academic medical center cohort are:

NYU Langone Health

Rush University Medical Center

UC Irvine Medical Center

Houston Methodist Hospital

Intermountain Medical Center

Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

UCSF Medical Center

Froedtert Health - Froedtert Hospital

UC San Diego Health

Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Mayo Clinic Rochester

The University of Kansas Hospital

Keck Hospital of USC

University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics

Top performers in the large, specialized complex care medical center cohort are:

St George Regional Hospital

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island

Cleveland Clinic - Fairview Hospital

Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Memorial Hermann - The Woodlands Hospital

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire

NewYork-Presbyterian - Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Mayo Clinic Florida

McKay-Dee Hospital Center

NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Utah Valley Regional Medical Center

Fairview Southdale Hospital

Endeavor Health - Evanston Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

Top performers in the complex care medical center cohort are:

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Houston Methodist West Houston Hospital

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

AdventHealth Fish Memorial

AdventHealth Palm Coast

Odessa Regional Medical Center

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

The Chester County Hospital and Health System

Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton

Corewell Health Grosse Pointe Hospital

AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach

Greenwich Hospital

St. Joseph Medical Center

Prisma Health Baptist Hospital

AdventHealth Celebration

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas

Saddleback Memorial Medical Center-Laguna Hills Campus

UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital

Stanford Tri-Valley

Endeavor Health - Highland Park Hospital

Top performers in the community hospital cohort are:

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Alta View Hospital

Parkview Huntington Hospital

Cedar City Hospital

Mountain West Medical Center

Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks

Parkview Noble Hospital

University of Kansas Health Systems - Great Bend Campus

Garrett Regional Medical Center

Riverton Hospital

Parkview Whitley Hospital

Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital

Fairview Northland Regional Hospital

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont

Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital

Layton Hospital

Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Holy Family Memorial

Southeast Georgia Health System-Camden Campus

INTEGRIS Grove Hospital

Sharon Hospital

Baptist Medical Center - Nassau

Fairview Lakes Medical Center

Integris Miami

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Beeville

The Rising Star Award recognizes academic medical centers that made significant improvement in care quality, measured by a rise in at least 20 positions in the annual Vizient Quality and Accountability Study from the prior year and scoring in the top 25. Rising Stars are:

Penn State Health Milton S Hershey Medical Center

NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center

University of Chicago Medicine

The Vizient Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Award measures the quality of outpatient care in five domains: access to care, continuum of care, quality, efficiency, and equity. The composite scoring system uses patient-level data from the AAMC-Vizient Clinical Practice Solutions Center ®, Vizient Access and Throughput data, as well as data from the Vizient Clinical Data Base. Top performers are: