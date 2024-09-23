Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Vizient Announces 2024 Top Performers in Clinical Quality, Supplier Diversity and Environmental Sustainability Excellence

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Vizient, Inc. announced top performers in clinical quality, supplier diversity and environmental sustainability excellence. The awards recognize the achievements of participating hospitals and health systems in patient care quality and supply chain excellence and were announced at Vizient Connections Summit Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.

“Top performers set a precedent in leadership and culture for other health systems and hospitals to follow," said Byron Jobe, Vizient president and CEO. "We celebrate each of these organizations for their efforts to deliver cost-effective, high-quality patient care in their communities."

The Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award recognizes participating healthcare organizations in four cohorts through the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which measures performance on the quality of patient care in six domains: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient centeredness and equity. The study factors in measures from the Vizient Clinical Data Base and includes performance data from the HCAHPS survey and the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network.

Top performers in the comprehensive academic medical center cohort are:

  • NYU Langone Health
  • Rush University Medical Center
  • UC Irvine Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • UCSF Medical Center
  • Froedtert Health - Froedtert Hospital
  • UC San Diego Health
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  • Mayo Clinic Rochester
  • The University of Kansas Hospital
  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics

Top performers in the large, specialized complex care medical center cohort are:

  • St George Regional Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island
  • Cleveland Clinic - Fairview Hospital
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi
  • ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann - The Woodlands Hospital
  • Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire
  • NewYork-Presbyterian - Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • Mayo Clinic Florida
  • McKay-Dee Hospital Center
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
  • Utah Valley Regional Medical Center
  • Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • Endeavor Health - Evanston Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • AdventHealth Daytona Beach

Top performers in the complex care medical center cohort are:

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Houston Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • AdventHealth Fish Memorial
  • AdventHealth Palm Coast
  • Odessa Regional Medical Center
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • The Chester County Hospital and Health System
  • Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital
  • ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton
  • Corewell Health Grosse Pointe Hospital
  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
  • Greenwich Hospital
  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
  • Saddleback Memorial Medical Center-Laguna Hills Campus
  • UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
  • Stanford Tri-Valley
  • Endeavor Health - Highland Park Hospital

Top performers in the community hospital cohort are:

  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Alta View Hospital
  • Parkview Huntington Hospital
  • Cedar City Hospital
  • Mountain West Medical Center
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks
  • Parkview Noble Hospital
  • University of Kansas Health Systems - Great Bend Campus
  • Garrett Regional Medical Center
  • Riverton Hospital
  • Parkview Whitley Hospital
  • Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital
  • Fairview Northland Regional Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital
  • Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont
  • Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
  • Layton Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
  • OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital
  • Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Holy Family Memorial
  • Southeast Georgia Health System-Camden Campus
  • INTEGRIS Grove Hospital
  • Sharon Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center - Nassau
  • Fairview Lakes Medical Center
  • Integris Miami
  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Beeville

The Rising Star Award recognizes academic medical centers that made significant improvement in care quality, measured by a rise in at least 20 positions in the annual Vizient Quality and Accountability Study from the prior year and scoring in the top 25. Rising Stars are:

  • Penn State Health Milton S Hershey Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • University of Chicago Medicine

The Vizient Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Award measures the quality of outpatient care in five domains: access to care, continuum of care, quality, efficiency, and equity. The composite scoring system uses patient-level data from the AAMC-Vizient Clinical Practice Solutions Center ®, Vizient Access and Throughput data, as well as data from the Vizient Clinical Data Base. Top performers are:

  • UCLA Health Systems Clinics
  • NYU Langone Health
  • University of Utah Health
  • UCI Health
  • Rush University Medical Group
The Vizient Supplier Diversity Excellence Award recognizes provider clients across five cohorts on how they champion inclusion in their supply chain and accelerate economic growth in their local community. Selection criteria is based on contract purchases of minority-, woman-, veteran-, LGBT- and disabled person-owned business enterprises as a percentage of a provider client’s Vizient spend. The top performers are:

  • Comprehensive academic medical center: University of Maryland Medical System
  • Large, specialized complex care medical center: Novant Health
  • Complex care medical center: Memorial Hermann Health System
  • Pediatric cohort: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

The Environmental Sustainability ExcellenceAward ranks members across five cohorts on contributions to human and environmental health through responsible purchasing decisions. Ranking is based on the purchase of products that meet Vizient's Environmentally Preferred Purchasing Standard as well as those who commit to the White House-Health and Human Services Health Sector Climate Pledge. The top performers are:

  • Comprehensive academic medical center: Stony Brook University Hospital
  • Large, specialized complex care medical center: Memorial Health
  • Complex care medical center cohort: Legacy Health
  • Community hospitals: Buchanan General Hospital
  • Pediatric: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, serves more than 65% of the nation’s acute care providers, including 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 35% of the non-acute market. The Vizient contract portfolio represents $140 billion in annual purchasing volume enabling the delivery of cost-effective, high-value care. With its acquisition of Kaufman Hall in 2024, Vizient expanded its advisory services to help providers achieve financial, strategic, clinical and operational excellence. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918737945/en/

CONTACT: Donna Ledbetter

(972) 830-6321

donna.ledbetter@vizientinc.com

KEYWORD: TEXAS NEVADA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER WOMEN ENVIRONMENT WHITE HOUSE/FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TRANSPORT SUSTAINABILITY ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH HOSPITALS CONSUMER LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PRACTICE MANAGEMENT LGBTQ+ PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT MEDICAL SUPPLIES GENERAL HEALTH PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES HEALTH CLIMATE CHANGE

SOURCE: Vizient, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/18/2024 06:00 AM/DISC: 09/18/2024 06:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918737945/en

