Vizient, Inc. announced top performers in clinical quality, supplier diversity and environmental sustainability excellence. The awards recognize the achievements of participating hospitals and health systems in patient care quality and supply chain excellence and were announced at Vizient Connections Summit Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.
“Top performers set a precedent in leadership and culture for other health systems and hospitals to follow," said Byron Jobe, Vizient president and CEO. "We celebrate each of these organizations for their efforts to deliver cost-effective, high-quality patient care in their communities."
The Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award recognizes participating healthcare organizations in four cohorts through the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which measures performance on the quality of patient care in six domains: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient centeredness and equity. The study factors in measures from the Vizient Clinical Data Base and includes performance data from the HCAHPS survey and the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network.
Top performers in the comprehensive academic medical center cohort are:
Top performers in the large, specialized complex care medical center cohort are:
Top performers in the complex care medical center cohort are:
Top performers in the community hospital cohort are:
The Rising Star Award recognizes academic medical centers that made significant improvement in care quality, measured by a rise in at least 20 positions in the annual Vizient Quality and Accountability Study from the prior year and scoring in the top 25. Rising Stars are:
The Vizient Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Award measures the quality of outpatient care in five domains: access to care, continuum of care, quality, efficiency, and equity. The composite scoring system uses patient-level data from the AAMC-Vizient Clinical Practice Solutions Center ®, Vizient Access and Throughput data, as well as data from the Vizient Clinical Data Base. Top performers are:
The Vizient Supplier Diversity Excellence Award recognizes provider clients across five cohorts on how they champion inclusion in their supply chain and accelerate economic growth in their local community. Selection criteria is based on contract purchases of minority-, woman-, veteran-, LGBT- and disabled person-owned business enterprises as a percentage of a provider client’s Vizient spend. The top performers are:
The Environmental Sustainability ExcellenceAward ranks members across five cohorts on contributions to human and environmental health through responsible purchasing decisions. Ranking is based on the purchase of products that meet Vizient's Environmentally Preferred Purchasing Standard as well as those who commit to the White House-Health and Human Services Health Sector Climate Pledge. The top performers are:
About Vizient, Inc.
Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, serves more than 65% of the nation’s acute care providers, including 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 35% of the non-acute market. The Vizient contract portfolio represents $140 billion in annual purchasing volume enabling the delivery of cost-effective, high-value care. With its acquisition of Kaufman Hall in 2024, Vizient expanded its advisory services to help providers achieve financial, strategic, clinical and operational excellence. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.
