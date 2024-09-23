VIZIO’s QuickFit Solution Elevates Home Entertainment Setup

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

With a long history of enhancing the living room with expertly crafted and value-driven televisions and soundbars, VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) has once again reimagined the way consumers can experience their favorite content with its newest QuickFit attachment solution.

VIZIO’s newest attachment solution creates harmony between the television and soundbar, offering a cleaner finish in place of complex mounting. (Photo: Business Wire)

Featured now on all 2024 VIZIO Soundbars, including the award-winning* Elevate SE and All-in-One soundbars, VIZIO’s patent pending QuickFit solution allows users to attach their VIZIO Soundbar directly to a compatible VIZIO Television with no added tools. With the twist of two included thumbscrews into the bottom of compatible VIZIO TVs, users can align the soundbar and slide it into place until hearing a click ensuring the devices are brought together. Once connected, users can enjoy their favorite content without the distraction of crooked mounting, putting the focus back to what is happening on-screen.

“Our goal was to create an innovative, toolless, built-in attachment solution that allows the user to easily pair our audio and TV solutions to create a more complete, immersive entertainment experience without the need to purchase additional parts. Architecting QuickFit consistently into every new 2024 VIZIO soundbar and VIZIO TVs 55" and larger without impacting the cost to our consumers was not an easy feat and we could not be prouder of the results,” said Glen Kim, Vice President of Industrial Design at VIZIO.

QuickFit’s simple design approach places the finishes of VIZIO TVs and Soundbars in equal importance as the technology powering them. With modern lines and a low-profile design, VIZIO Soundbars maintain powerful sound output without obstructing the view of the television and blending into any decor. The soundbar’s satin-finished enclosure also features an elegant fabric that appears to float off the face of the soundbar, allowing sound to radiate throughout the room in style. When paired with compatible VIZIO Televisions like the Quantum Pro, Quantum and select 4K TV models, which feature ThinFrame minimalist design, the TV and Soundbar combination has only gotten more sophisticated for the modern living room.

Traditional soundbar wall mounting has proven to be challenging, with the need for multiple tools to ensure the soundbar is not only secure and leveled evenly but is at the optimal height for an immersive listening experience. As a response to this pain point, QuickFit was born to not only eliminate stress during setup, but also enhances the overall look of the televisions and soundbars, all while providing value to consumers who no longer need to obtain additional hardware to unify their home entertainment setup.

“Regardless of price point, our philosophy is to strive to provide meaningful innovations and value propositions to our customers. Whether it's our entry value products or our more advanced products like our patented Elevate solutions, we push to give our customers high value, thoughtful, user experiences," said Kim.

For more information on VIZIO QuickFit, the 2024 lineup of Soundbars and VIZIO Televisions, please visit VIZIO.com.

* 2024 iF Design Award Winner (Elevate SE, All-in-One Soundbars); Red Dot Award Winner: Product Design 2024 (Elevate SE, All-in-One Soundbars); IDEA (International Design Excellence Awards) 2024, Bronze Award Winner (All-in-One Soundbar)

