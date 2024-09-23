TURIN, Italy, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Turin International Motor Show opened on September 13, where the global debut of VOYAH Global Edition "Courage" was held. The show organizers arranged a parade in downtown Turin, with VOYAH Courage chosen as the lead vehicle for the national lineup. This showcased the car's exceptional capabilities and marked the beginning of VOYAH's progressive entry into the global market, offering new driving experiences to users worldwide and highlighting the strong power and charm of Chinese brands.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Founded in April 2019, VOYAH is a high-end intelligent new energy vehicle brand under Dongfeng Motor. It integrates Dongfeng's 55 years of manufacturing expertise and resources, centering on users to build an innovative business model. As part of China's "new car-making forces," VOYAH is committed to becoming a leader in high-end electric vehicles in China. Rooted in Chinese culture, the brand's mission is "to let cars drive dreams and empower a better life," with the brand ethos of "calm, quiet, and elegant," creating a modern lifestyle for the new backbone of society.

The name "Courage" reflects its bravery and determination in facing global market challenges, while also conveying a shared pursuit of self-exploration and the limitless possibilities of life alongside its users. From its "Force Flight" body design and agile driving performance to its highly customizable features, the vehicle aligns with European culture's values of facing challenges and exploring the unknown. It also symbolizes the courage to venture into new worlds that the car offers its users.