Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;53;SE;3;83%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;55;S;9;92%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;54;ESE;3;91%

Chehalis;Clear;54;SSW;3;88%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;11;64%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;54;S;8;100%

Ellensburg;Clear;57;NW;18;59%

Ephrata;Clear;61;SW;13;47%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;54;S;4;82%

Fort Lewis;Clear;56;SE;13;87%

Friday Harbor;Clear;55;WSW;8;77%

Hoquiam;Clear;57;WNW;6;93%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;Calm;0;93%

Moses Lake;Clear;62;W;12;47%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;54;SSW;9;92%

Omak;Mostly clear;64;ESE;3;46%

Pasco;Cloudy;68;WSW;13;52%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;56;W;12;40%

Pullman;Cloudy;59;N;6;61%

Puyallup;Clear;55;SW;9;85%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;96%

Renton;Partly cloudy;59;SSE;8;77%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;56;SE;7;87%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;59;S;12;77%

Shelton;Clear;53;WSW;9;89%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;14;60%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;16;72%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;14;60%

Stampede Pass;Showers;43;N;6;100%

Tacoma;Clear;54;WSW;9;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;56;S;6;83%

Vancouver;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;63;S;13;67%

Wenatchee;Clear;57;WNW;16;50%

Whidbey Island;Clear;54;W;22;86%

Yakima;Clear;62;W;15;49%

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

