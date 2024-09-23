WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 25, 2024
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;53;SE;3;83%
Bellingham;Partly cloudy;55;S;9;92%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;54;ESE;3;91%
Chehalis;Clear;54;SSW;3;88%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;11;64%
Eastsound;Mostly clear;54;S;8;100%
Ellensburg;Clear;57;NW;18;59%
Ephrata;Clear;61;SW;13;47%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;54;S;4;82%
Fort Lewis;Clear;56;SE;13;87%
Friday Harbor;Clear;55;WSW;8;77%
Hoquiam;Clear;57;WNW;6;93%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;Calm;0;93%
Moses Lake;Clear;62;W;12;47%
Olympia;Partly cloudy;54;SSW;9;92%
Omak;Mostly clear;64;ESE;3;46%
Pasco;Cloudy;68;WSW;13;52%
Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;56;W;12;40%
Pullman;Cloudy;59;N;6;61%
Puyallup;Clear;55;SW;9;85%
Quillayute;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;96%
Renton;Partly cloudy;59;SSE;8;77%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;56;SE;7;87%
Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;59;S;12;77%
Shelton;Clear;53;WSW;9;89%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;14;60%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;16;72%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;14;60%
Stampede Pass;Showers;43;N;6;100%
Tacoma;Clear;54;WSW;9;85%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;56;S;6;83%
Vancouver;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;63;S;13;67%
Wenatchee;Clear;57;WNW;16;50%
Whidbey Island;Clear;54;W;22;86%
Yakima;Clear;62;W;15;49%
