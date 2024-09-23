WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, September 24, 2024
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;2;87%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;3;89%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;2;77%
Chehalis;Partly cloudy;65;WNW;3;92%
Deer Park;Clear;62;NE;5;56%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%
Ellensburg;Clear;69;Calm;0;54%
Ephrata;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;48%
Everett;Partly cloudy;63;S;2;81%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;66%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;80%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;58;W;5;96%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;69;NNW;5;75%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;70;E;3;44%
Olympia;Partly cloudy;66;SE;3;86%
Omak;Mostly clear;71;W;6;50%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;3;84%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;61;W;9;77%
Pullman;Clear;68;ESE;6;54%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;2;71%
Quillayute;Rain;59;Calm;0;96%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;78%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;2;83%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;69%
Shelton;Mostly clear;63;W;6;86%
Spokane;Clear;69;ENE;5;50%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;69;E;6;48%
Spokane Felts;Clear;69;ENE;5;50%
Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;65%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;64;N;2;70%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;80%
Vancouver;Clear;77;Calm;0;61%
Walla Walla;Mostly clear;72;ESE;3;45%
Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;54%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;7;96%
Yakima;Clear;64;WNW;5;72%
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather