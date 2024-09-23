Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, September 24, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, September 24, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;2;87%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;3;89%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;2;77%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;65;WNW;3;92%

Deer Park;Clear;62;NE;5;56%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Clear;69;Calm;0;54%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;48%

Everett;Partly cloudy;63;S;2;81%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;66%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;80%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;58;W;5;96%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;69;NNW;5;75%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;70;E;3;44%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;66;SE;3;86%

Omak;Mostly clear;71;W;6;50%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;3;84%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;61;W;9;77%

Pullman;Clear;68;ESE;6;54%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;2;71%

Quillayute;Rain;59;Calm;0;96%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;78%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;2;83%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;69%

Shelton;Mostly clear;63;W;6;86%

Spokane;Clear;69;ENE;5;50%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;69;E;6;48%

Spokane Felts;Clear;69;ENE;5;50%

Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;65%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;64;N;2;70%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;80%

Vancouver;Clear;77;Calm;0;61%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;72;ESE;3;45%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;54%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;7;96%

Yakima;Clear;64;WNW;5;72%

_____

