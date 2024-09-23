WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 18, 2024
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;55;NW;1;92%
Bellingham;Clear;52;Calm;0;100%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;60;NNE;1;97%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;1;96%
Deer Park;Mostly clear;60;SE;2;55%
Eastsound;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;100%
Ellensburg;Clear;62;WNW;24;55%
Ephrata;Clear;63;NNW;5;51%
Everett;Clear;55;NW;1;94%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;81%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;82%
Hoquiam;Showers;55;NNW;6;100%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;NNW;3;90%
Moses Lake;Clear;62;SSW;5;61%
Olympia;Clear;61;Calm;0;86%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;9;46%
Pasco;Clear;62;Calm;0;69%
Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;55;W;8;92%
Pullman;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;71%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;56;NE;1;88%
Quillayute;Showers;54;Calm;0;96%
Renton;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;83%
Seattle;Clear;60;N;1;81%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;61;Calm;0;72%
Shelton;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;87%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;68;SW;7;43%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;62;SW;10;51%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;68;SW;7;43%
Stampede Pass;Fog;49;N;5;100%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;55;NNE;1;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;58;Calm;0;80%
Vancouver;Clear;65;NNW;5;75%
Walla Walla;Clear;58;E;2;63%
Wenatchee;Clear;65;NW;21;51%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;96%
Yakima;Clear;64;N;3;53%
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather