Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 18, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 18, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;55;NW;1;92%

Bellingham;Clear;52;Calm;0;100%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;60;NNE;1;97%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;1;96%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;60;SE;2;55%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Clear;62;WNW;24;55%

Ephrata;Clear;63;NNW;5;51%

Everett;Clear;55;NW;1;94%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;81%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;82%

Hoquiam;Showers;55;NNW;6;100%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;NNW;3;90%

Moses Lake;Clear;62;SSW;5;61%

Olympia;Clear;61;Calm;0;86%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;9;46%

Pasco;Clear;62;Calm;0;69%

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;55;W;8;92%

Pullman;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;71%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;56;NE;1;88%

Quillayute;Showers;54;Calm;0;96%

Renton;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;83%

Seattle;Clear;60;N;1;81%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;61;Calm;0;72%

Shelton;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;87%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;68;SW;7;43%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;62;SW;10;51%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;68;SW;7;43%

Stampede Pass;Fog;49;N;5;100%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;55;NNE;1;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;58;Calm;0;80%

Vancouver;Clear;65;NNW;5;75%

Walla Walla;Clear;58;E;2;63%

Wenatchee;Clear;65;NW;21;51%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;96%

Yakima;Clear;64;N;3;53%

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy