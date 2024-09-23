Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 22, 2024

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 21, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 21, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly cloudy;52;SSW;2;71%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;57;NE;2;64%

Chehalis;Clear;53;NNE;3;77%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;51;ENE;4;31%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;81%

Ellensburg;Clear;56;NE;8;48%

Ephrata;Clear;57;Calm;0;34%

Everett;Mostly clear;53;ENE;3;63%

Fort Lewis;Clear;58;Calm;0;59%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;76%

Hoquiam;Clear;56;W;5;80%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;57;NW;5;71%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;4;34%

Olympia;Clear;54;Calm;0;82%

Omak;Mostly clear;57;S;5;47%

Pasco;Clear;54;NNW;5;80%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;57;W;7;74%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;45%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;54;WNW;3;86%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;51;Calm;0;89%

Renton;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;77%

Seattle;Mostly clear;53;ENE;2;69%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;59%

Shelton;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;54;NE;3;41%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;3;21%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;54;NE;3;41%

Stampede Pass;Clear;50;SW;5;96%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;57;NE;6;75%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;63;NNE;5;49%

Vancouver;Clear;63;Calm;0;57%

Walla Walla;Clear;57;E;5;48%

Wenatchee;Clear;60;SE;6;45%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;52;ESE;3;89%

Yakima;Clear;52;W;7;66%

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

