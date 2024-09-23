WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 21, 2024
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Partly cloudy;52;SSW;2;71%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;57;NE;2;64%
Chehalis;Clear;53;NNE;3;77%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;51;ENE;4;31%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;81%
Ellensburg;Clear;56;NE;8;48%
Ephrata;Clear;57;Calm;0;34%
Everett;Mostly clear;53;ENE;3;63%
Fort Lewis;Clear;58;Calm;0;59%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;76%
Hoquiam;Clear;56;W;5;80%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;57;NW;5;71%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;4;34%
Olympia;Clear;54;Calm;0;82%
Omak;Mostly clear;57;S;5;47%
Pasco;Clear;54;NNW;5;80%
Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;57;W;7;74%
Pullman;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;45%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;54;WNW;3;86%
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;51;Calm;0;89%
Renton;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;77%
Seattle;Mostly clear;53;ENE;2;69%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;59%
Shelton;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;54;NE;3;41%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;3;21%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;54;NE;3;41%
Stampede Pass;Clear;50;SW;5;96%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;57;NE;6;75%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;63;NNE;5;49%
Vancouver;Clear;63;Calm;0;57%
Walla Walla;Clear;57;E;5;48%
Wenatchee;Clear;60;SE;6;45%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;52;ESE;3;89%
Yakima;Clear;52;W;7;66%
