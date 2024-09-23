WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, September 20, 2024
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;52;N;1;87%
Bellingham;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;55;NNW;1;95%
Chehalis;Partly cloudy;53;NW;1;85%
Deer Park;Mostly clear;47;N;2;43%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%
Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;57;NW;13;57%
Ephrata;Clear;62;NNW;7;29%
Everett;Clear;53;N;1;86%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;83%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;76%
Hoquiam;Clear;53;Calm;0;92%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;56;NE;3;74%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;54;N;5;49%
Olympia;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;79%
Omak;Clear;56;WNW;10;43%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;56;N;5;66%
Port Angeles;Mostly clear;51;WSW;5;89%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;53%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;53;NNW;1;85%
Quillayute;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;92%
Renton;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;73%
Seattle;Mostly clear;57;N;1;82%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;69%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;57;W;6;83%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;23%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;50;W;6;37%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;23%
Stampede Pass;Clear;44;N;5;100%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;51;N;1;90%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;ENE;3;69%
Vancouver;Clear;59;Calm;0;66%
Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;58;ESE;8;49%
Wenatchee;Clear;61;NNW;8;47%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;47;ESE;5;89%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;8;43%
