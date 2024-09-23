Sections
September 21, 2024

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, September 20, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;52;N;1;87%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;55;NNW;1;95%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;53;NW;1;85%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;47;N;2;43%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;57;NW;13;57%

Ephrata;Clear;62;NNW;7;29%

Everett;Clear;53;N;1;86%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;83%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;76%

Hoquiam;Clear;53;Calm;0;92%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;56;NE;3;74%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;54;N;5;49%

Olympia;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;79%

Omak;Clear;56;WNW;10;43%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;56;N;5;66%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;51;WSW;5;89%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;53%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;53;NNW;1;85%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;73%

Seattle;Mostly clear;57;N;1;82%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;69%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;57;W;6;83%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;23%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;50;W;6;37%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;23%

Stampede Pass;Clear;44;N;5;100%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;51;N;1;90%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;ENE;3;69%

Vancouver;Clear;59;Calm;0;66%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;58;ESE;8;49%

Wenatchee;Clear;61;NNW;8;47%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;47;ESE;5;89%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;8;43%

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

