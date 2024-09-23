Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Low clouds;64;44;ENE;5;76%;31%;1

Bellingham;Variable clouds;62;46;ESE;6;74%;35%;2

Bremerton;Partly sunny;66;49;NNE;5;74%;12%;2

Chehalis;Periods of sun;66;44;NW;5;76%;7%;3

Deer Park;Partly sunny;73;36;N;8;40%;0%;4

Eastsound;Variable clouds;62;51;SSE;5;77%;23%;2

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, windy;72;45;NW;19;41%;1%;4

Ephrata;Partly sunny;75;47;NW;10;36%;0%;4

Everett;Rather cloudy;65;45;ENE;5;75%;30%;2

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;64;45;NE;5;69%;8%;2

Friday Harbor;Decreasing clouds;65;49;S;4;69%;20%;3

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;61;47;NW;9;81%;7%;2

Kelso-Longview;Partial sunshine;67;46;NNW;6;66%;3%;4

Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;76;43;WNW;8;41%;0%;4

Olympia;Clouds and sunshine;66;44;W;4;70%;7%;3

Omak;Partly sunny, nice;72;45;N;12;37%;2%;4

Pasco;Mostly sunny, nice;75;45;SSE;5;50%;0%;4

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;63;48;W;5;75%;15%;3

Pullman;Mostly sunny;66;41;SW;11;46%;0%;4

Puyallup;Rather cloudy;67;45;SE;5;71%;8%;4

Quillayute;Periods of sun;64;46;NNW;6;76%;15%;4

Renton;Mostly cloudy;66;49;E;5;68%;30%;3

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;65;50;NNE;5;69%;12%;4

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;66;50;NE;5;69%;30%;2

Shelton;Low clouds may break;64;44;W;4;74%;8%;3

Spokane;Partly sunny, nice;74;43;WSW;7;37%;0%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, nice;70;42;WSW;9;40%;0%;4

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, nice;74;43;WSW;7;37%;0%;4

Stampede Pass;Periods of sun;52;39;WNW;6;74%;7%;2

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;65;46;E;5;71%;30%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Low clouds;65;49;N;4;73%;10%;2

Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;NNW;6;59%;2%;4

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;71;49;SE;9;43%;0%;4

Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;72;49;NW;10;43%;2%;4

Whidbey Island;Variable cloudiness;62;47;SW;6;78%;33%;2

Yakima;Partly sunny;76;42;NNW;6;41%;0%;4

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

