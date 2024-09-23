WA Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Low clouds;64;44;ENE;5;76%;31%;1
Bellingham;Variable clouds;62;46;ESE;6;74%;35%;2
Bremerton;Partly sunny;66;49;NNE;5;74%;12%;2
Chehalis;Periods of sun;66;44;NW;5;76%;7%;3
Deer Park;Partly sunny;73;36;N;8;40%;0%;4
Eastsound;Variable clouds;62;51;SSE;5;77%;23%;2
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, windy;72;45;NW;19;41%;1%;4
Ephrata;Partly sunny;75;47;NW;10;36%;0%;4
Everett;Rather cloudy;65;45;ENE;5;75%;30%;2
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;64;45;NE;5;69%;8%;2
Friday Harbor;Decreasing clouds;65;49;S;4;69%;20%;3
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;61;47;NW;9;81%;7%;2
Kelso-Longview;Partial sunshine;67;46;NNW;6;66%;3%;4
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;76;43;WNW;8;41%;0%;4
Olympia;Clouds and sunshine;66;44;W;4;70%;7%;3
Omak;Partly sunny, nice;72;45;N;12;37%;2%;4
Pasco;Mostly sunny, nice;75;45;SSE;5;50%;0%;4
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;63;48;W;5;75%;15%;3
Pullman;Mostly sunny;66;41;SW;11;46%;0%;4
Puyallup;Rather cloudy;67;45;SE;5;71%;8%;4
Quillayute;Periods of sun;64;46;NNW;6;76%;15%;4
Renton;Mostly cloudy;66;49;E;5;68%;30%;3
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;65;50;NNE;5;69%;12%;4
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;66;50;NE;5;69%;30%;2
Shelton;Low clouds may break;64;44;W;4;74%;8%;3
Spokane;Partly sunny, nice;74;43;WSW;7;37%;0%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, nice;70;42;WSW;9;40%;0%;4
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, nice;74;43;WSW;7;37%;0%;4
Stampede Pass;Periods of sun;52;39;WNW;6;74%;7%;2
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;65;46;E;5;71%;30%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Low clouds;65;49;N;4;73%;10%;2
Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;NNW;6;59%;2%;4
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;71;49;SE;9;43%;0%;4
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;72;49;NW;10;43%;2%;4
Whidbey Island;Variable cloudiness;62;47;SW;6;78%;33%;2
Yakima;Partly sunny;76;42;NNW;6;41%;0%;4
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather