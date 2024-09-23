WA Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A p.m. shower or two;69;57;E;5;76%;91%;1
Bellingham;Showers around;64;57;SSE;6;78%;88%;1
Bremerton;An afternoon shower;72;57;SSW;5;70%;60%;1
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;71;56;SSW;5;77%;28%;3
Deer Park;Considerable clouds;74;44;NNW;7;36%;12%;3
Eastsound;Showers around;63;57;S;7;85%;88%;1
Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;80;58;NW;15;46%;26%;3
Ephrata;Rather cloudy;79;56;NW;7;41%;17%;3
Everett;An afternoon shower;70;57;ESE;6;74%;89%;1
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;71;56;SSW;6;71%;37%;1
Friday Harbor;Showers around;64;56;S;7;80%;93%;1
Hoquiam;An afternoon shower;63;59;SSW;7;94%;60%;1
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;73;57;NW;5;70%;31%;1
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;79;54;WNW;7;41%;15%;3
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;71;57;SW;6;75%;37%;1
Omak;Plenty of clouds;77;53;NW;7;40%;20%;2
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;82;52;WNW;6;47%;16%;3
Port Angeles;Showers around;64;56;WSW;5;82%;90%;1
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;72;50;SW;7;36%;16%;3
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;73;57;SSW;5;68%;38%;1
Quillayute;Showers around;65;59;SSE;4;87%;88%;1
Renton;An afternoon shower;72;59;SSW;5;66%;60%;1
Seattle;An afternoon shower;70;59;S;5;66%;60%;1
Seattle Boeing;An afternoon shower;71;59;S;4;66%;60%;1
Shelton;An afternoon shower;69;57;WSW;7;80%;60%;1
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;76;52;SSW;6;34%;12%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;73;49;SW;8;34%;12%;3
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;76;52;SSW;6;34%;12%;3
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;61;46;WNW;5;65%;83%;1
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;71;56;SW;6;69%;41%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Mainly cloudy;70;58;SW;5;73%;41%;1
Vancouver;Clouds and sunshine;76;57;NNW;6;58%;23%;4
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;78;57;S;7;35%;19%;3
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;79;59;WNW;8;50%;24%;3
Whidbey Island;Showers around;62;56;SE;7;81%;97%;1
Yakima;Rather cloudy;81;54;NNW;5;46%;22%;3
