Local News & NorthwestSeptember 21, 2024

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A p.m. shower or two;69;57;E;5;76%;91%;1

Bellingham;Showers around;64;57;SSE;6;78%;88%;1

Bremerton;An afternoon shower;72;57;SSW;5;70%;60%;1

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;71;56;SSW;5;77%;28%;3

Deer Park;Considerable clouds;74;44;NNW;7;36%;12%;3

Eastsound;Showers around;63;57;S;7;85%;88%;1

Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;80;58;NW;15;46%;26%;3

Ephrata;Rather cloudy;79;56;NW;7;41%;17%;3

Everett;An afternoon shower;70;57;ESE;6;74%;89%;1

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;71;56;SSW;6;71%;37%;1

Friday Harbor;Showers around;64;56;S;7;80%;93%;1

Hoquiam;An afternoon shower;63;59;SSW;7;94%;60%;1

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;73;57;NW;5;70%;31%;1

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;79;54;WNW;7;41%;15%;3

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;71;57;SW;6;75%;37%;1

Omak;Plenty of clouds;77;53;NW;7;40%;20%;2

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;82;52;WNW;6;47%;16%;3

Port Angeles;Showers around;64;56;WSW;5;82%;90%;1

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;72;50;SW;7;36%;16%;3

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;73;57;SSW;5;68%;38%;1

Quillayute;Showers around;65;59;SSE;4;87%;88%;1

Renton;An afternoon shower;72;59;SSW;5;66%;60%;1

Seattle;An afternoon shower;70;59;S;5;66%;60%;1

Seattle Boeing;An afternoon shower;71;59;S;4;66%;60%;1

Shelton;An afternoon shower;69;57;WSW;7;80%;60%;1

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;76;52;SSW;6;34%;12%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;73;49;SW;8;34%;12%;3

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;76;52;SSW;6;34%;12%;3

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;61;46;WNW;5;65%;83%;1

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;71;56;SW;6;69%;41%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Mainly cloudy;70;58;SW;5;73%;41%;1

Vancouver;Clouds and sunshine;76;57;NNW;6;58%;23%;4

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;78;57;S;7;35%;19%;3

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;79;59;WNW;8;50%;24%;3

Whidbey Island;Showers around;62;56;SE;7;81%;97%;1

Yakima;Rather cloudy;81;54;NNW;5;46%;22%;3

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

