WA Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Variable cloudiness;72;54;NE;6;81%;20%;1
Bellingham;Variable cloudiness;66;54;NNE;5;89%;29%;1
Bremerton;Variable cloudiness;74;58;N;6;77%;14%;1
Chehalis;More clouds than sun;72;56;N;6;86%;19%;2
Deer Park;Nice with some sun;79;48;ENE;6;49%;0%;4
Eastsound;Variable cloudiness;66;56;NNE;7;85%;30%;1
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, windy;84;54;NW;21;47%;8%;4
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;83;55;W;7;44%;2%;4
Everett;Mostly cloudy;73;54;NNW;6;79%;18%;1
Fort Lewis;More clouds than sun;71;55;NE;5;77%;13%;1
Friday Harbor;Variable clouds;67;54;NNW;7;81%;29%;1
Hoquiam;Low clouds;67;56;NE;6;93%;14%;1
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun;76;56;N;6;75%;9%;2
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;83;53;ENE;6;50%;0%;4
Olympia;More clouds than sun;72;55;NNE;5;79%;30%;1
Omak;Mostly sunny;85;58;SSW;6;46%;9%;4
Pasco;Partly sunny;85;54;E;6;50%;0%;4
Port Angeles;Low clouds may break;69;54;SE;4;81%;25%;1
Pullman;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;E;7;47%;0%;4
Puyallup;Variable cloudiness;75;55;NE;5;76%;12%;1
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;68;57;N;4;91%;30%;1
Renton;Variable clouds;74;57;NNE;5;74%;14%;1
Seattle;More clouds than sun;73;58;N;6;74%;13%;1
Seattle Boeing;Variable cloudiness;73;58;NNE;5;75%;14%;1
Shelton;Variable cloudiness;72;53;NNE;5;84%;15%;1
Spokane;Clouds and sun, nice;80;53;ESE;6;43%;0%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun, nice;77;52;S;7;46%;0%;4
Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun, nice;80;53;ESE;6;43%;0%;4
Stampede Pass;Variable cloudiness;64;54;NW;5;79%;10%;1
Tacoma;Variable cloudiness;72;56;NNE;6;79%;30%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Variable clouds;72;58;NNE;5;80%;13%;1
Vancouver;Clouds and sun;80;58;NNW;6;67%;7%;2
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;81;59;ESE;8;42%;0%;4
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;83;58;NW;8;50%;8%;4
Whidbey Island;More clouds than sun;67;53;NNW;7;82%;24%;1
Yakima;Mostly sunny;86;55;NW;5;47%;5%;4
