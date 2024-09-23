WA Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2024
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A p.m. shower or two;65;53;SSE;7;76%;96%;1
Bellingham;A p.m. shower or two;61;53;SSE;8;76%;94%;1
Bremerton;A thick cloud cover;67;56;SSW;8;72%;88%;2
Chehalis;Cloudy;69;55;SSW;6;74%;85%;2
Deer Park;Cooler;69;44;S;8;42%;3%;3
Eastsound;A shower or two;61;54;SSE;9;77%;98%;1
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;71;50;NW;7;41%;15%;4
Ephrata;Cooler;70;48;S;8;36%;6%;3
Everett;Cloudy;65;55;SSE;8;72%;88%;1
Fort Lewis;Overcast;68;55;SSW;7;65%;87%;2
Friday Harbor;A p.m. shower or two;62;53;SSE;9;78%;93%;1
Hoquiam;A p.m. shower or two;62;54;SSW;9;83%;96%;1
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;71;57;S;7;67%;83%;3
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, cooler;71;50;S;8;44%;1%;4
Olympia;Cloudy;68;54;SW;6;70%;88%;2
Omak;Not as warm;71;50;S;10;37%;15%;4
Pasco;Cooler with sunshine;75;55;S;6;50%;0%;4
Port Angeles;A p.m. shower or two;58;51;SW;6;79%;95%;1
Pullman;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;48;ESE;8;49%;3%;4
Puyallup;Overcast;72;57;SSW;6;66%;87%;2
Quillayute;Downpours;61;54;SSW;9;83%;100%;1
Renton;Cloudy;69;58;S;6;65%;88%;2
Seattle;Cloudy;66;57;S;7;68%;88%;2
Seattle Boeing;Considerable clouds;67;58;S;7;66%;88%;2
Shelton;Considerable clouds;64;53;SW;6;75%;90%;2
Spokane;Partly sunny, cooler;72;53;SSE;9;38%;4%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, cooler;67;49;S;11;41%;3%;4
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, cooler;72;53;SSE;9;38%;4%;4
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;55;46;WSW;4;62%;85%;2
Tacoma;Cloudy;68;56;SSW;7;69%;85%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;67;57;SSW;6;70%;88%;2
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;73;57;SW;5;64%;49%;3
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, cooler;71;55;SSE;7;49%;0%;4
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun, nice;70;52;WNW;7;43%;15%;4
Whidbey Island;A p.m. shower or two;64;53;SSE;14;74%;95%;1
Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;73;47;SW;6;44%;8%;4
