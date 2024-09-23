Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A p.m. shower or two;65;53;SSE;7;76%;96%;1

Bellingham;A p.m. shower or two;61;53;SSE;8;76%;94%;1

Bremerton;A thick cloud cover;67;56;SSW;8;72%;88%;2

Chehalis;Cloudy;69;55;SSW;6;74%;85%;2

Deer Park;Cooler;69;44;S;8;42%;3%;3

Eastsound;A shower or two;61;54;SSE;9;77%;98%;1

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;71;50;NW;7;41%;15%;4

Ephrata;Cooler;70;48;S;8;36%;6%;3

Everett;Cloudy;65;55;SSE;8;72%;88%;1

Fort Lewis;Overcast;68;55;SSW;7;65%;87%;2

Friday Harbor;A p.m. shower or two;62;53;SSE;9;78%;93%;1

Hoquiam;A p.m. shower or two;62;54;SSW;9;83%;96%;1

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;71;57;S;7;67%;83%;3

Moses Lake;Partly sunny, cooler;71;50;S;8;44%;1%;4

Olympia;Cloudy;68;54;SW;6;70%;88%;2

Omak;Not as warm;71;50;S;10;37%;15%;4

Pasco;Cooler with sunshine;75;55;S;6;50%;0%;4

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Port Angeles;A p.m. shower or two;58;51;SW;6;79%;95%;1

Pullman;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;48;ESE;8;49%;3%;4

Puyallup;Overcast;72;57;SSW;6;66%;87%;2

Quillayute;Downpours;61;54;SSW;9;83%;100%;1

Renton;Cloudy;69;58;S;6;65%;88%;2

Seattle;Cloudy;66;57;S;7;68%;88%;2

Seattle Boeing;Considerable clouds;67;58;S;7;66%;88%;2

Shelton;Considerable clouds;64;53;SW;6;75%;90%;2

Spokane;Partly sunny, cooler;72;53;SSE;9;38%;4%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, cooler;67;49;S;11;41%;3%;4

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, cooler;72;53;SSE;9;38%;4%;4

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;55;46;WSW;4;62%;85%;2

Tacoma;Cloudy;68;56;SSW;7;69%;85%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;67;57;SSW;6;70%;88%;2

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;73;57;SW;5;64%;49%;3

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, cooler;71;55;SSE;7;49%;0%;4

Wenatchee;Clouds and sun, nice;70;52;WNW;7;43%;15%;4

Whidbey Island;A p.m. shower or two;64;53;SSE;14;74%;95%;1

Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;73;47;SW;6;44%;8%;4

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy