Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mainly cloudy;65;51;NNW;5;80%;6%;1

Bellingham;Low clouds may break;62;51;S;5;85%;16%;1

Bremerton;Low clouds;68;53;ENE;5;79%;26%;1

Chehalis;Low clouds breaking;67;49;W;6;81%;5%;4

Deer Park;Sunny and pleasant;78;43;SSW;8;49%;0%;4

Eastsound;Low clouds may break;61;52;SSE;4;87%;13%;1

Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;78;54;NW;16;40%;0%;4

Ephrata;Mostly sunny, nice;80;52;NW;7;45%;0%;4

Everett;Low clouds may break;66;52;N;5;80%;6%;1

Fort Lewis;Low clouds;67;51;SW;5;76%;2%;2

Friday Harbor;Low clouds;63;50;SSW;5;78%;10%;1

Hoquiam;Low clouds may break;62;52;NW;8;86%;3%;1

Kelso-Longview;Low clouds may break;69;51;NW;7;74%;26%;3

Moses Lake;Sunny and nice;80;51;WNW;7;52%;0%;4

Olympia;Low clouds may break;67;49;SW;5;75%;2%;3

Omak;Partly sunny;81;49;NNW;8;42%;0%;4

Pasco;Sunny and pleasant;83;50;WSW;7;53%;0%;4

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;62;46;W;6;81%;3%;2

Pullman;Mostly sunny;74;51;WSW;8;48%;2%;4

Puyallup;Rather cloudy;70;52;W;5;76%;1%;2

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;62;50;W;5;83%;3%;1

Renton;Low clouds;68;54;NNE;5;72%;27%;2

Seattle;Low clouds;66;54;NNE;5;74%;2%;2

Seattle Boeing;Decreasing clouds;67;55;NE;4;76%;27%;3

Shelton;Low clouds breaking;66;50;SW;6;78%;2%;2

Spokane;Mostly sunny;80;50;SSW;9;43%;2%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, nice;76;46;SW;10;47%;0%;4

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;80;50;SSW;9;43%;2%;4

Stampede Pass;Partial sunshine;58;42;WNW;7;71%;3%;4

Tacoma;Low clouds;67;52;W;5;76%;26%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Low clouds;67;53;W;4;78%;3%;2

Vancouver;Low clouds breaking;72;53;NW;6;67%;2%;4

Walla Walla;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;SSW;7;46%;0%;4

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;NW;9;43%;0%;4

Whidbey Island;Low clouds;59;51;WSW;6;89%;21%;1

Yakima;Mostly sunny;82;48;NNW;5;44%;0%;4

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

