WA Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Becoming cloudy;68;50;ENE;5;72%;27%;3
Bellingham;Becoming cloudy;65;52;SSE;5;72%;28%;3
Bremerton;Clouds and sun;70;51;NNE;6;66%;12%;4
Chehalis;Nice with some sun;71;47;N;6;70%;9%;4
Deer Park;Partly sunny, nice;73;40;NE;5;32%;0%;4
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;63;53;SSE;4;76%;29%;3
Ellensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;77;50;NW;8;40%;3%;4
Ephrata;Nice with sunshine;75;47;SW;6;31%;1%;4
Everett;Inc. clouds;67;51;ENE;5;72%;16%;3
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;70;47;NNE;5;65%;9%;3
Friday Harbor;Mainly cloudy;65;51;SW;5;71%;29%;3
Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;64;50;NW;6;82%;7%;4
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun, nice;74;49;NNW;6;65%;3%;4
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;75;45;S;6;36%;0%;4
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;71;46;NNE;5;67%;8%;3
Omak;Partly sunny;75;48;S;7;33%;25%;4
Pasco;Sunshine and nice;75;43;S;4;51%;0%;4
Port Angeles;Inc. clouds;64;51;W;5;72%;19%;2
Pullman;Mostly sunny;69;42;N;5;39%;0%;4
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;72;49;ENE;5;63%;8%;3
Quillayute;Overcast;68;51;N;5;73%;19%;1
Renton;Mostly cloudy;70;52;NE;6;63%;12%;3
Seattle;Inc. clouds;68;53;NNE;6;64%;10%;3
Seattle Boeing;Inc. clouds;69;53;NNE;5;64%;12%;3
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;71;47;NNE;4;69%;10%;3
Spokane;Mostly sunny;75;47;ESE;4;31%;0%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;70;44;SW;5;28%;0%;4
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;75;47;ESE;4;31%;0%;4
Stampede Pass;Milder with some sun;61;47;WNW;4;58%;8%;3
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;70;49;NE;6;63%;10%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Rather cloudy;69;52;NNE;5;67%;10%;3
Vancouver;Partly sunny;76;52;NNW;6;56%;3%;4
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;71;50;SE;5;46%;0%;4
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;NW;6;43%;4%;4
Whidbey Island;Variable cloudiness;60;51;SW;5;80%;28%;4
Yakima;Sunshine, pleasant;76;46;NW;5;38%;1%;4
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather