WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
1227 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
_____
