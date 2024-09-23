Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

239 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas 3 to 5 ft, but 6 to

8 ft during the very strong ebb current of 6.64 kt at 624 PM

Thursday.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,

especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the

Columbia River Bar.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River

Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions

from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the

bar.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

