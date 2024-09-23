WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
229 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have eased below advisory levels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 9 ft at 8
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. General seas 4 ft building
to 5 ft Saturday morning. First ebb current of 5.37 kt at 644 AM
Friday. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Very strong ebb current of 6.71 kt at
707 PM Friday. Seas 8 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,
especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the
Columbia River Bar.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to
be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River
Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions
from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the
bar.
