WA Marine Warning and Forecast

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. General seas 4 ft building

to 5 ft Saturday morning. First ebb current of 5.37 kt at 644 AM

Friday. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Very strong ebb current of 6.71 kt at

707 PM Friday. Seas 8 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,

especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the

Columbia River Bar.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River

Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions

from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the

bar.

_____

