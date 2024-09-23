WA Marine Warning and Forecast

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,

especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the

Columbia River Bar.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River

Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions

from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the

bar.

_____

