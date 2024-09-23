WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
1245 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas of 5 ft subsiding to
4 ft Sunday morning. First ebb current of 4.64 kt at 729 AM
Saturday. Seas 5 ft. Second very strong ebb current of 6.45 kt
at 753 PM Saturday. Seas 7 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,
especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the
Columbia River Bar.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to
be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River
Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions
from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the
bar.
