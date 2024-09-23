WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
220 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas 2 to 4 ft building to
3 to 5 ft Thursday morning. Seas 6 to 8 ft with the strong ebb
current of 6.24 kt at 542 PM Wednesday.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,
especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the
Columbia River Bar.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to
be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River
Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions
from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the
bar.
