WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2024
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
259 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions. Combined seas 9 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Maximum ebb currents will occur around
1245 PM Thursday and 100 AM Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be the strongest late this
morning through the evening, but seas will remain elevated
through early Friday.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft. Occasional
gusts to 35 kt possible late Thursday morning.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater
Out 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Friday.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to
16 ft.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery to Point Grenville out
60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 9 PM
PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this
evening to 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase through the day today,
with gales expected late this morning through the evening. Winds
will then ease overnight, but seas will remain above 10 feet
into Friday.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional gusts to 35 kt possible. Winds
in the eastern part of the zone may be from the southeast
through the evening, before switching to west.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Friday.
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather