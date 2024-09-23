WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2024

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

259 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions. Combined seas 9 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Maximum ebb currents will occur around

1245 PM Thursday and 100 AM Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be the strongest late this

morning through the evening, but seas will remain elevated

through early Friday.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft. Occasional

gusts to 35 kt possible late Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater

Out 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Friday.