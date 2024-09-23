Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

AP News, Associated Press

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024

_____

342 FPUS56 KPDT 241059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

WAZ026-242300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Windy. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ027-242300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ028-242300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

80s. Windy. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of blowing dust. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ029-242300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. East wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Areas of blowing dust.

Lows around 50. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ030-242300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in the upper 70s

to lower 80s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, except in

the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ522-242300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts

up to 20 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the upper 50s to

mid 60s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ523-242300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the 80s valleys. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s, except in the upper 60s to lower 70s

valleys. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in

the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ521-242300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of blowing dust. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Related
