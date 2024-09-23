WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind, becoming southeast
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy
blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Windy. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s to lower 80s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the
80s. Windy. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Areas of blowing dust. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. East wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 80s. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Areas of blowing dust.
Lows around 50. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South wind
5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in the upper 70s
to lower 80s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, except in
the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts
up to 20 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the upper 50s to
mid 60s valleys.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in
the 80s valleys. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s, except in the upper 60s to lower 70s
valleys. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in
the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to upper 70s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
50 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Areas of blowing dust. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
