WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
WAZ026-192300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ027-192300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
WAZ028-192300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
WAZ029-192300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ030-192300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in the
upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s
valleys.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, except in the
lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in the 70s
valleys.
$$
WAZ522-192300-
Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s, except in the lower to mid 70s valleys. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the mid 60s to
lower 70s valleys.
$$
WAZ523-192300-
Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s, except in the upper
60s to lower 70s valleys. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ521-192300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
