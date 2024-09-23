WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in the

upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s

valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, except in the

lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in the 70s

valleys.

$$

WAZ522-192300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s, except in the lower to mid 70s valleys. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the mid 60s to

lower 70s valleys.

$$

WAZ523-192300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s, except in the upper

60s to lower 70s valleys. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ521-192300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather