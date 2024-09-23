WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 60s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in the

upper 70s to mid 80s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in the

mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except in the 60s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s, except in the 60s valleys.

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s, except in

the mid to upper 70s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s,

except in the mid to upper 60s valleys. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s, except in the upper 50s to

lower 60s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the mid to upper 70s

valleys. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the lower to mid 80s valleys. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in

the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

