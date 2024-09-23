WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
WAZ026-222300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts
to around 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
WAZ027-222300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
WAZ028-222300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
WAZ029-222300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
WAZ030-222300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the 60s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in the
upper 70s to mid 80s valleys.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in the
mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s to lower 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except in the 60s valleys.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the 50s, except in the 60s valleys.
WAZ522-222300-
Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s, except in
the mid to upper 70s valleys.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s,
except in the mid to upper 60s valleys. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s, except in the upper 50s to
lower 60s valleys.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs
in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
WAZ523-222300-
Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the mid to upper 70s
valleys. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in
the lower to mid 80s valleys. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in
the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
WAZ521-222300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
