Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024

_____

087 FPUS56 KPDT 201059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

WAZ026-202300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ027-202300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ028-202300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

80s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ029-202300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

80s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ030-202300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s,

except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s,

except in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s, except in the lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s, except in the upper

60s to mid 70s valleys.

$$

WAZ522-202300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s, except in the mid to upper 60s valleys. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower

to mid 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ523-202300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s,

except in the 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ521-202300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

