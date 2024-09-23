WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
WAZ026-202300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
WAZ027-202300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WAZ028-202300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
80s. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
WAZ029-202300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
80s. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
WAZ030-202300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s,
except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s,
except in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s, except in the lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.
Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s, except in the upper
60s to mid 70s valleys.
WAZ522-202300-
Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton
358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning,
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s, except in the mid to upper 60s valleys. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower
to mid 60s valleys.
WAZ523-202300-
Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s,
except in the 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
WAZ521-202300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
