WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

$$

WAZ030-202300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s,

except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s,

except in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s, except in the lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s, except in the upper

60s to mid 70s valleys.

$$

WAZ522-202300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s, except in the mid to upper 60s valleys. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower

to mid 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ523-202300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s,

except in the 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ521-202300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

_____

